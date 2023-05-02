DISCLAIMER: This is an opinion-editorial submitted by an independent writer not affiliated with The Ram Page staff. This opinion-editorial does not reflect the opinions or content produced by the current staff members.
School, work, friends, partners, organizations, roommates, life these are all things that college students have to balance and work through during the four years they go to school. According to “Student Mental Health is in Crisis,” an article by the American Psychological Association, 60 percent of college students have at least one mental health problem, whether that be anxiety, depression, and even body dysmorphia.
As a 20 year old student in college I’m taking 15 credit hours, have three jobs, and I’m also involved in multiple student organizations. Now, I understand that this is my choice and might also be more than the average person however, this is what society pushes on kids my age. We are told that we need to grow up and prepare ourselves for the “real world”. What some people fail to realize is during our four years in college, sometimes more or less, we deal with certain situations and pressures that are unknown.
For example, Angelo State University Homecoming week. From an outside perspective this week is filled with traditions, excitement and fun, however this was one of the hardest weeks of my life. Due to my involvement on campus, I was tasked with working the infamous homecoming week. What I didn’t know was that this would require me to work 40 hours. This might not sound like a lot but again, working isn’t my only responsibility. On top of my 40 hours of work I was expected to maintain my leadership roles in both of my organizations, work my other two jobs, and stay on top of my five classes in order to stay on the dean’s list. Due to the business of this week, I let certain things go, like taking care of myself. Since I missed this one thing, and was under so much stress, and anxiety I fell. I mean I literally fell in front of the entire school and caught myself with my head. This tremendous fall was followed by a three minute seizure and a trip to the hospital. After two weeks on medical leave I came back to piles of homework, and a laundry list of things that I missed.
That was just one small example of what college students go through. Yes, I fell literally, however, it was more than that. As college students we are constantly under a microscope and we have to deal with so many pressures from the outside on top of what we internalize. Society thinks that we, as college students, don’t know what responsibilities are and we are dramatic and “woke” however, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
It has been proven by the Mayo Clinic Health Clinic that 44 percent of college students show severe symptoms of depression. For many college students these four years are the first time they have ever spent substantial time away from their families and home. On top of that many students come in without having any friends or knowing anybody at the school they are attending. This dramatic change can be very isolating for students. They are trapped not only at the school they attended but they are trapped in their heads. Students are constantly questioning themselves and are constantly worried about making the right choices for their future. Am I doing enough? What am I going to do when I graduate? Did I choose the right path? Am I enough? Unfortunately these questions will never be answered but are constantly in our minds. Not only are we fighting internally but college students are also fighting externally. They are fighting with family, friends, partners, the list is endless.
Now with all of this information you might be wondering well… What can I do about it? The worst part about anxiety and depression is there isn’t just one solution for all of it. There are people who study depression and anxiety their entire life’s and still don’t have a solution. There are two reasons that they can’t find one. The first is that everybody is different. Yes, I have given a few examples however, some people feel more and some people feel less. Second, there needs to be societal change and changing society's views takes a lot of time.
Society needs to realize college students are at a very difficult time in their lives. They are stuck at a crossroad between being a kid and being an adult. I understand I might be biased, however, I think that college students deserve a little grace and sympathy. They deserve recognition for all of the hard work they are putting in and I’m not just talking about school or work, I’m talking about leaving home and being on their own. So, whoever’s reading this, I employ you to reach out to your friends that are in college and see how they are doing, ask the uncomfortable questions to make sure they are ok, and see what you can do to help. Whether that be taking something off of their plate or just being an ear to listen.
