On Feb. 16, ASU honored 270 student-athletes with a fall GPA of 3.0 or higher with medals and recognition at the halftime of the men’s basketball game for student-athletes. I was among these student-athletes. Some may question why student-athletes get recognition for their GPA while regular students do not, but it is because it is different. Even though every student gets put on the honor roll list, athlete or not, some nonathlete students still might want more recognition. So why do they give it to the athletes?
In every preseason meeting, a coach will most likely say something like “the student comes before the athlete in ‘student-athlete,’” stressing that an athlete must not put their sport over a class. Some athletes follow this rule, while some do not. I do, but it is hard. Most athletes either have a 5 a.m. lift or a practice that ends at 8:30 p.m. This becomes difficult when balancing eating, sleeping and studying. That is why it is so impressive if an athlete has a high GPA.
An athlete who excels in their academics, as well as their sport, is a successful athlete. It shows they can manage their time and that they are hard-working. Yet, academic performance does not define one’s athletic ability and vice versa. An athlete may be astonishing in the classroom and ranked No. 1 in their class, but constantly on the bench as an athlete. An athlete may also be the star player on a team but struggle in every class. Even if you are a star athlete, you must have the grades to compete as one. There are rules in the NCAA that prevent student-athletes from slacking off in the classroom and becoming an athlete-student.
Being a student-athlete is hard, but I like it because it keeps me sharp and gives me an opportunity to excel. I appreciate the school’s recognition of our athletic department and congratulate every student-athlete who made it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.