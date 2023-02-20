As I near the end of my bachelor's degree in psychology and prepare for graduate school, I joined the American Psychological Association to keep up with the newest studies and trends within psychology fields. In APA’s latest Monitor on Psychology magazine issue, I found an article that caught my eye: "More Psychologists are Exploring Alternative Careers Outside of Academia," written by Heather Stringer.
The article starts with an interview with Molly Metz, an assistant teaching psychology professor at the University of Toronto in Canada. According to Metz, she worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to adapt to online learning and support struggling students. She took some weeks off in June 2022, the first time since the pandemic started; however, the break did not help her with burnout. She said those few weeks didn't "compensate for two years of working beyond my limits." Metz states that "burnout is a systemic problem in universities with individual consequences" and that the solution to solve university-wide burnout "cannot be solely on the individual."
According to Stringer, in a survey of college and university chief academic officers conducted in 2022, 48% of respondents reported that "faculty turnover was significantly higher or somewhat higher in 2022 than in previous years." Additionally, 83% of respondents, being CAOs and provosts at their schools, reported that "they believe faculty at their institutions would say that they do not have the right resources and tools to feel supported, engaged and connected." In my opinion, this reflects students' feelings throughout the pandemic, and this sentiment has left faculty and students feeling massive burnout.
In another interview, Dana Leighton, a professor of psychology at Texas A&M-Texarkana, stated that while he is to continue teaching classes, he had to close a research lab he opened in 2018 to help undergraduate students learn how to conduct psychological research as a result of the administration not addressing faculty concerns. These concerns included things "such as low student graduation rates and plummeting faculty morale." Leighton stated that he "was exhausted and starting to lose a sense of meaning and purpose" in his work and felt the need to "cut back somewhere, and the lab was the only viable option."
Leighton also stated that his primary source of stress was feeling ill-equipped to support the students who came to him for help with difficulties related to COVID-19. Many of these students, and students from other colleges and universities with similar challenges, were low-income or first-generation students who were struggling in their classes due to family illnesses, lack of childcare and COVID-19 cases. Leighton referred these students to the university's mental health resources, but he "was not convinced that they were getting what they needed" and "felt a responsibility to pick up the slack."
The article goes on to speak about hypothetical ways college and university administrators can help with faculty burnout. Still, the vital message for me and other students reading this article is that faculty members feel the same way as we do after the pandemic. Faculty feel the same way about their jobs as we are "post-pandemic." They're also reflecting on how they were treated in their positions at work, just like we are. So, while there is a difference in total experience, the burnout and aftermath are felt by more than ourselves. Hopefully, this lets us know we are not alone in our experiences and can help us move forward together.
