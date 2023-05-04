Hey! My name is Kaitlyn Woods, and I am a photographer at the Ram Page. For starters, here's a little bit about me. I’m currently a junior majoring in marketing with a minor in communications. I’m the youngest of three siblings, so obviously I'm a firm believer of the phrase “saved the best for last.” My family means the world to me. My dad taught me everything I know, from farm work to cooking. My mom has helped shape me into the person I am today through encouraging me to push myself daily to better my future. I’m from a small town called Thrall outside of Austin, Texas. I lived in Thrall until I moved to San Angelo for college. Living in a small town is quite boring, so I picked up photography to make my boring life a little more interesting. I received my first DSLR camera for my 15th birthday. I began my photography career in landscape- and action-based photography. One of the main reasons I started photography was due to the passing of a close friend's horse, Fruela. Fruela was the most beautiful animal I had ever seen in person. Sadly, he passed away only after a year of them owning him. I had two pictures of him, and I heavily regretted not getting more pictures of him. Therefore, I picked up photography to photograph the beautiful things in life.
When I came to Angelo State, I immediately knew I wanted to get involved on campus. I’m an active member of Delta Zeta, a Ram transition leader and most recently a staff member for the Ram Page. When I saw the opportunity to continue my photography through the Ram Page, I took the chance. I’m glad I did this, even though it was a rough first week. Working at the Ram Page has expanded my social circle on campus. I’ve always been a social individual. However, moving four hours away from home to a place with little to no familiar faces was scary.
Outside of school, I enjoy traveling with friends and family. As of right now the farthest I've traveled is to Mexico. However, in a few weeks I will be traveling to Europe to study abroad this summer. Stay tuned for a column about my adventures abroad! When it comes to my other traveling adventures, I've road-tripped to Colorado with a friend from highschool, traveled to New Mexico to visit my brother in the Air Force, went to Louisiana just for fun, trekked to Alabama to visit one of my best friends and, lastly, went to Florida, also for fun.
My time at the Ram Page has had many highs and lows. However, I wouldn’t change a thing about it.
