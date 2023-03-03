Much like most of the people you or I know, my eyes snap open after two or four alarms every morning, and I do my best to bring 110% to my classes and both my jobs. I really strive to not only feel like I’m a hard-working member of my community but that the jobs I do have a positive influence on my ability to feel like I belong here. We definitely want to add emphasis on jobs: according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, I’m among the nearly 8 million Americans who work two or more job positions to keep my head above water, a hectic reality that is rapidly turning into the norm. So much of our lives are spent at our workplaces, and some of us barely even know the people we spend that time around. Between all the responsibilities I’m entrusted with and the subtle reminders we all get from ads in the media or our peers that say we should be eating healthier, exercising more or trying to make more money, sometimes it feels deceptively better to be unsympathetic to the communities we exist in, but I’m here to tell you it’s becoming more important than ever to build solidarity with those around you.
I’ve been thinking a ton recently about what causes the limits of people’s empathy. I don’t mean to bring whatever mood we’re all in down completely, but the average life expectancy of people in the United States has dropped by nearly three years over the course of the past four years, and tens or hundreds of thousands of people with loved ones like you or I are likely to die before the next time either of us go to bed tonight, depending on which source you look at. I know that if I felt as strongly about all of those people’s lives coming to an end as I would about the passing of someone in my friend groups or family, I wouldn’t be able to function. I’d be paralyzed with sadness. We all come to some sort of conclusion that our empathy has limits, but could it be possible that we've collectively rubberbanded to the opposite, extreme reaction? Have we completely bought into the old saying that “I could complain, but nobody would listen,” and is there a chance many of us have been so caught up in our own obsession with hustling or getting on our next grind that we never noticed that we’d become the most atomized and alienated society?
We’re living in the aftermath of a contentious presidential election in 2020 and the congressional elections at the end of 2022. Both election cycles were characterized by multiple instances of state legislatures attempting to circumvent the will of voters in their states, acts of unprecedented intimidation against poll workers in the form of harassment and even death threats, the removal of polling locations in heavily populated counties while simultaneously making it illegal to pass out water bottles in the long lines officials left people no option but to stand in and a general sentiment that we have so little in common with other working-class people. All this took place at the same time our national economic output and production continued to outpace any increase (or lack thereof) in average wages and employer exploitation of workers in the form of wage theft continued to be the largest form of theft in the United States, bar none. People are not delusional or ungrateful for feeling like things are getting arduous for the average person and that the space between a rock and a hard place is becoming too small to live a dignified life in. I hope it’s not the first time you’re hearing this in a while, but let me be the first person to tell you that it’s okay to just want to catch a break, to feel like you aren’t responsible for carrying the weight of countless things alone. Communities like ours across the country are not going to be able to make a way for people to provide for their loved ones under the belief that everyone should fend for themselves. It’s going to take expanding the limits and definitions of our empathy and consideration to folks and recognizing we’re only truly human beings when we recognize and validate the humanity in others. If we fail to see the personhood in people who look different than us, whose love looks different than ours, who express their identity differently than we do or who worship different than us, then we, in turn, doom ourselves to a life of monstrous, individualistic inhumanity. This isn’t to say we shouldn’t work hard to self-actualize a version of ourselves we can be proud of, but it demands that we ask ourselves what is there to gain from exclusively pursuing being better off than everyone around us even if it comes at the expense of everyone around us. If you ask me, the only thing this does is fuel a fear of asking the bigger questions of ourselves, questions we avoid because it’s easier to eat up a sense of identity from commercials and authorities telling you that “if you’re not first, you’re last” instead of building an identity free from that insecurity. Get to know your neighbors and the regulars you see at your favorite spots around town or on campus, get involved in causes that introduce you to new experiences and be an active observer of the world around you with a healthy amount of skepticism and media literacy. Help people with what troubles them, and see how fast that could change what troubles you.
Contrary to what some congressional representatives and pseudo-news outlets who constantly have to testify in court that they are not to be taken seriously say, we don’t need a national divorce or to make enemies out of our contemporaries. It should make people wonder what these figures gain from a constant pursuit of sensationalist chauvinism. The challenges of our future are going to require us to begin prioritizing people over profits very soon and creating space for individuals to realize they can accomplish a lot more when they are in union with others who have a vested interest in our community thriving for everyone, not just a select few. And that comes from figuring out that we are all not that different.
