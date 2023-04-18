DISCLAIMER: This is an opinion-editorial submitted by an independent writer not affiliated with The Ram Page staff. This opinion-editorial does not reflect the opinions or content produced by the current staff members.
As I walked across campus to class this week, my eyes were suddenly captured by a frightening sight. The two female students in front of me didn’t have on pants. Their oversized sweatshirts had hems that fell short of covering their backsides- and not another stitch of cloth was in sight. Embarrassed, I quickly averted my eyes, but my mind could not forget the startling sight. I could only assume that they had shorts on, but they fell short of doing the job. My mind whirled. Did they know that anyone who cared to look could see something extremely private? Should I tell them, assuming that they would be just as embarrassed as I would be in that situation, or did they intend to display themselves like that?
I wish I could say this is the first time I’ve seen something like this, but it’s not. Especially since transitioning from virtual to in-person university classes, I’ve seen nearly every inch of the female body exposed in one way or another. When it comes to sexual harassment, our culture tends to blame men for everything. If a man sneezes on a woman, she can accuse him of inappropriate conduct. Now, don’t get me wrong. I understand some of the reasons why, and being a woman myself, I am all for our protection. But ladies, if we don’t want to be treated like objects, why are we dressing like it? What does it mean to objectify someone?
Growing up, we had an old shovel, used for gardening and such. This thing has been around forever. It’s been handled, left out in the weather, broken and fixed, lent, lost, found, and even thrown across the yard. We don’t respect the shovel very much. It doesn’t really have a place to belong, a place where it can be shut up and kept safe. It’s just an object, with no significance beyond its physical usefulness as a tool.
As a child, I thought my grandfather’s van was loved as much as I was. He treasured that van, not allowing us kids to have food or drinks in the car or put our feet on the seat. The van has a space in the garage, safe from the wind and weather, and other than my mom, I’ve never seen a person besides my grandparents drive the vehicle. He respected it, and forced our respect of it, too. In my mind, it was more of a member of the family than a car.
The shovel in my childhood reminds me of the way some women treat themselves today. We dress ourselves to be desirable, purposefully highlighting our physical value. To accomplish this, we barely cover our underwear in the summer, or wear just plain underwear to the beach. Can’t be the only girl without a beach bod! “Dressing up” means wearing short, tight dresses with plunging necklines. We allow ourselves to be observed, ogled, and in some cases, handled, by every man present. We present ourselves as objects through our revealing outfits, and then have the gall to resent those who view us as such. Women rightfully desire respect and valuation based on their personality and achievements, not their bodies. But when women dress in a way that shows off their bodies, it sends mixed signals.
I once heard a teacher say that in life, audio and visual must match. I think that idea applies perfectly to this situation. What do we call it when a woman claims that she wants men to respect her for her brains and talents, but walks around in public dressed like she’s in his bedroom? How can she expect his mind to be anywhere else when she purposefully dresses provocatively? This is a hypocrisy beyond belief! As a communications major, I’ve often heard cited the famous research that found only 7% of communication to be verbal. If 93% of a woman’s communication is saying that she wants to be objectified, no wonder men keep doing it!
On the other hand is my grandparents’ car. Their respect and careful treatment of the car forced others to respect it, too. I understand that dressing to attract is the fashion, and I have to admit that a short skirt on a good body is a head-turner. It certainly gets the guys’ attention, and makes other women jealous. But is that really a worthy goal? Base attraction, objectification, and jealousy?
Ladies, we need to do better! It’s downright wrong of us to require respect from men and then objectify ourselves through our clothes (and actions- but that’s a whole other article). I’m not trying to pick a fight here, but I am trying to expose the hypocrisy of a prevalent female position. Make certain that no man can be confused as to how you want to be seen. Respect yourself, and you will be able to demand respect from them without hypocrisy.
By keeping this post up, every staff member on rampage is complacent in this misogyny. Why are you going out of your way to preserve bigotry when it is so damaging? You can say this doesn’t reflect your opinions, but as long as you keep a page like this available for everyone to see YOU are also at fault.
oh honey… you grew up extremely religious and it’s showing. but what’s also showing is that you’re so gay and don’t feel comfortable with being yourself because of the way you grew up. YOU’RE objectifying women.. you need to take a second to sit back and wonder why. it’s okay for women to dress how they want. it’s okay to be religious. it’s okay to be gay/bi/pan. what’s not okay is comparing women to shovels and vans and telling us the way we dress determines what level of respect we deserve is.
I was a victim of SA at the age of 4 by another child. Do you think it’s because what I was wearing? This child was also being abused by his grandfather and, as children do, he followed by example because his brain wasn’t developed enough to know differently.
His grandfather was the reason for his abusive actions. Actions he didn’t even know were wrong.
The problem is systemic. Young boys are trained early on through the por* industry to objectify women and view them as objects of desire instead of as actual human beings. And we wonder why SA is still a problem in every level of society today including teachers, students, priests, politicians, etc.
So let me ask you, would you tell a 4 year old to cover up their body so they don’t get assaulted?
If not, then why would you tell that to these 2 girls you saw on campus?
I don’t know what baffles me more about this article, the fact that it came from an employee in this university. the university that brings awareness and takes sexual assault and harassment seriously. or the fact that a woman compared other women to a van and a shovel. just because women decide to wear shorts or whatever we decide to wear that means we deserve to be treated like we’re not human? why do you as a woman take the time out of your day to victim blame other women? i have been attending campus for almost 4 years and what i wear or what any other women wears has never been an issue. i think we should mind our business, the girls you saw that one day weren’t bothering you in any way. i myself have been a victim of sexual harassment a few times in my life. my very first time i was in 8th grade wearing my middle school uniform, a blue polo and khaki pants when my classmate took it upon him self to rub both of my thighs roughly with his both of his hands and wouldn’t get them off me. i was 13.
As someone pointed out earlier, you seem to have grown up Christian, that in mind don't forget the verse "If your eye causes you to stumble, gouge it out and throw it away." (Matthew 5:28-29 if you need reference) Still assuming you follow Jesus are you going to change your mind knowing he said this? It doesn't matter what a woman wears, what matters is who they are, this goes for anybody. Women have fought to be able to wear whatever they want and they deserve to do so without being blamed for being the reason they get sexually assaulted. Regarding your "beach body" comment, people are a lot more open to the idea that "every body is a swimsuit body," Just because you wouldn't wear something doesn't give you the right to judge what someone else wears, let them live their life. Your article is honestly infuriating and I hope it gets taken down and you understand why you're wrong<3
When did Andrew Tate start writing for Ram Page?
This is just sad. Whoever greenlit this to be published should be ashamed. Ram Page is a great organization and the current staff would not put out this garbage unless they were forced to. This is a TERRIBLE representation of the ASU student body. Emelia and the Faculty/Admin that advocated for this article need to take a long hard look at themselves. shame shame shame
It takes a lot of guts to write this representing a campus that values Sexual assault awareness and to blame the victim for what they wear. Isn't this what ASU actively stands against and speaks openly about? To objectify women to the point of rusted, old, machines and tools to women who are pursuing an education to better themselves and compete in the workforce is disgusting and repulsive. At what point does 'personal opinion' become propaganda for sexism and control? As if what you wear should dictate how others treat you or see you. In that regard, wouldn't men who take their shirts off be basically asking to be assaulted and harrased? Under that logic, where are the boundaries? You should not have access to a public platform representing ASU. I am embarrassed to be a student where someone with this ideology has the ability and confidence to promote this mindset.
you shame women for wearing bathing suits to the beach…bathing suits. your reasoning being “Can’t be the only girl without a beach bod” that sounds really insecure as well as this whole article. i’ve never seen another pretty girl, wearing whatever it is she wants, and thought to myself the things you do. you should really reevaluate your whole perception of women because it is completely and utterly wrong. maybe get some girl friends to help you understand!
wearing my booty shorts everyday from now on 🫶
I just think its insane how not only are you comparing your peers to objects who are ASKING to be objectified, but educated college students who are simply on their way to class. There is also nothing embarrassing about the human body. It's the same as you learn in Anatomy in the Canvass Science. Emelia, why attack women who are simply minding their own business walking to continue their education. We are not vans, we are nit garden shovels. We are women who are just trying to further our education. When you stop seeing women as objects, then maybe then society will stop looking at you as a horrible human being.
So what I’m being told is that i need to be more like a van than a shovel? Got it. It’s made me really sad and angry to read this. You think that women are the problem. Women are the reason that men feel the need to sexually assault and objectify us. Because we don’t show that we respect ourselves by wearing clothes that don’t cover us head to toe or wearing clothes that we feel compliment our bodies, which is no crime. If I want to wear a skin tight dress because I feel good in it, then that’s what I’m gonna do. Still that’s no invitation for men to harass me in any way, shape, or form. I’m not asking for it. That’s wrong, completely wrong. Men wear short shorts all the time and you don’t see them getting lectures on how they need to respect themselves. You don’t see women going over there and trying to harass them because we can see their bulge. I don’t know who let you publish this but they shouldn’t have. It was poorly written and quite frankly just ridiculous.
It's free to mind your own business Emelia, let people dress the way they want without giving your god awful takes
idk where to even start cause this whole article is so embarrassing. you like to write about stopping to objectification or women, yet you use TWO barring examples where you compare a woman to a van and a shovel…(which is disgusting of you not to mention). having respect for women doesn’t start with clothing. if you’re not already aware, summertime is approaching. it’s hot outside. me and every other woman on angelo state campus are going to wear small shirt and shorts. because it’s hot. another thing to add, have you collected data from absolutely any woman on campus? in your article you said most women like to dress like that for a man’s attention, therefore without real data, you’re making a false assumption about the simple majority…another yikes. maybe the girls YOU hang out with have that mindset so you feel the need to attack it. if this article says anything about you, Emilia Hyde, it screams that you are a mysoginistic woman hater. when you really should just be on our side since men will objectify anything even a tennis ball. it’s in their nature. advice to you from almost EVERYONE at your schools is to just mind your own business. the backlash on your article is a fair warning fr.
It’s clear you likely grew up in the evangelical Christian chokehold the way you’re comparing women to objects. Maybe ask yourself why the female body is so distracting and intriguing to you if it’s something you see in the mirror everyday🌈
my thoughts exactly as an openly gay woman now who grew up christain
Your whole article and point was about "respect," however, you can't preach about a skill and wisdom you don't have. Emelia, if you knew what respect truly was you wouldn't be objectifying female students as a whole. The Second you compared women to objects YOU became the problem, your analogy was totally hypocritical to your entire point. If you respected women the way you want to be respected you'd understand that respect means controlling your actions and avoiding temptation. People as a whole need to understand that nobody is an object; appearance has no factor in how people should be treated. You need to learn how to respect EVERYONE. You disrespected all women in this article as well as men the second you spoke for the masses and claimed that all men view women as either "cars," or "shovels." You disregarded any and all credit to the men out there who aren't pigs and can control themselves, unlike you. Clothing has nothing to do with how someone is treated, what matters is how a person is raised and what is on the inside, and it's very clear how you were raised Emelia.
I respect myself by wearing what I want, when I want. I respect myself by making my own choices, not any based on outdated opinions, “controversy”, and what others deem acceptable. My life will be decided by me, not a man, my professors, my parents, and especially you. Now I think as a person you should sit back and think, do you really respect yourself if you’re so worried about what others think about you? If you wanted respect, you just lost it all. Congrats.
I can’t imagine living a life where I see 2 girls minding their business wearing sweatshirts and shorts and deciding to write a whole article completely belittling all women and SA victims.
It must be incredibly isolating to displace yourself so far away from other women that you refer to us as “females,” “shovels,” and “vans.” I hope one day you realize that no matter how a woman is dressed she will be objectified and sexualized, so long as people like you continue to view shorts as the issue.
My grandma was also a van! What a coincidence. But despite her genes, my sister turned into a real shovel a couple years back. I hope someday I get to be a pair of garden shears. <3
I’m sorry, I still can’t get over how she never connected the two props. I know the article is sexist BUT SHE NEVER EVEN ADEQUATELY ILLUSTRATED HER POINT. Did she seriously submit her first draft or something? She just mentioned a dirty shovel and a nice van she considers her sister. And then said not to be a shovel.
This makes me sad, because it’s clear you want to be respected but also that you think the respect you deserve as a human being could be changed or lessened by the way you dress. First, I understand that you think people should dress more moderately in order to respect others in public spaces—In some cases I totally agree— but that should be the expectation for everyone. Which yes, means bra tops to school, shorts that are just a little too short to be functional work shorts, and skirts that with any movement could expose your genitalia. But why would men be excluded from being expected to cover themselves appropriately too? Think about men being socially allowed to be shirtless almost anywhere until basically the age of 25. Men, who are allowed to casually show everything but their penises on a PG-13 movie screen. You’ve decided that women are to blame when in reality this is an issue that was created by certain men thousands of years ago. This isn’t to say all men today are the problem. I’ve met several men who are genuinely kind and would never even attempt to touch me if I didn’t want them to. While I love those men, I’ve also met men who didn’t care what I was wearing and just would touch me because I was the only female body around who didn’t know how to use their mouths to say no. The truth is, everyone is capable of sexually assaulting someone. Thankfully, most people have a set a morals and respect for human decency and would never do that, let alone have the thought ever cross their mind. My point is, that frankly, I don’t care what a man does with his body as long as he doesn’t touch mine without me asking first. Respect is human decency. It isn’t something someone is no longer owed if you feel they have disrespected you, because it’s human decency. Sure, I agree people should understand the time, place, and people they’re around before getting dressed and walking out the door. However, I can’t for the life of me understand why you would even begin to blame a girl who felt pretty in a short dress over the man who attacked her. I hope you take this into consideration and it’s ok if you don’t, but please understand why I’ll be wearing shorts and a giant sweatshirt to class. It’s super comfortable :)
Men will objectify children, dead bodies, animals, and literally anything else with a pulse. The problem is not what a woman is wearing. Men will not respect us even if we all wore long skirts and long sleeves. Even when women dressed conservatively in the 1900s, Men continued to objectify, assault, degrade, abuse and kill women. I really suggest you take a step back a reread what you just said. You compared women to literal used shovels just for wearing clothes you don't like. How about we start holding Men accountable for their lack of respect towards women ??? For years it's always been the women's fault and it's extremely tiring to see opinions like this have a platform. And especially coming from a woman like come on ??? Honestly really surprising they allowed you to post such an opinion. I'm all for free speech, but comparing women to used shovels and victim blaming is so disrespectful. This post was infuriating. Let women wear what they want and please educate yourself on these kinds of matters
Wow I love being compared to cars…. You are so for the girls😑 I love knowing that someone like you judges your fellow sisters for dressing comfortable at college in Texas where it’s a billion degrees. I’m glad to know that if I do, I’m basically doing it for the male gaze and not because I want to. Thank you for letting me know that if a man assaulted me that it would be my fault. It’s women like you who allow men to get away with this. Your attempt to be a feminist and be for the girls failed. Your ignorant post continues to remind me that we women will never be safe in America.
I see you compared women to shovels and cars. The great thing about people is that they are in fact not objects. My friend could be eating food that smells and looks great. However, I would never go and snatch her food off her plate and eat it. Nor would that be a proper excuse to touch or take her food without asking.
girl be for real
Hypocrite. Did you just compare women to shovels?
