Hello Ram Fam! Let's start our weekend off with a delicious cup of coffee. I personally recommend a creme pumpkin spice frappuccino with one pump of white mocha syrup and one pump of cinnamon dolce syrup to kick off the spooky season!
Today let's dive into Self Discovery and Personal Development as well and their benefits to you! Self Discovery by definition is the process of acquiring insight into one's own character. This process can allow you to become the person you have always wanted to be in order to reach your higher potential and attract success, the better you understand yourself the better you can improve upon yourself. It has to be approached with open mindedness and a willingness to be vulnerable to ourselves and others. Acknowledging our past and the events that shaped us as well as understanding that they do not and will never define who you are and who you are becoming is extremely important to our journey.
I wanted to also take a moment to introduce myself and my story. My name is Dusty Rose Ellis, I am a coffee addict, lover of travel and photography and I am a romantic when it comes to viewing the world and an unstoppable optimist. I come from a loving family who have shaped me into the person I am today and the person I am becoming all out of the goodness of their heart. I was not always this way, I was adopted at the age of 7 after my biological mother died, my father disappeared and my grandmother's depression got worse by the day. I was angry and confused. I felt lost and disconnected from the world and any sort of purpose I thought I had in it. It's been a long journey to get to where I am now, one I am still trekking and one I hope to walk with every single one of ya’ll. In the wise words of Cassandra Clare, “As long as there was coffee in the world, how bad could things be?”
I would love to hear from you about any thoughts or questions you may have, and I am completely open to requests for specific topics for future posts. PLease comment below or email me in private!
