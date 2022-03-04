Happy Friday, everyone! Today's episode has a lot of tough love so before we get into it, let me let you in on a special sweet treat I have been obsessed with recently - Hot Buttered Toffee Coffee!
You will need ice cream (preferably coffee or mocha ice cream), hot coffee of your choice, butterscotch crumble/syrup, almond extract, whipped topping - sweet cream cold foam is what I use - and some chopped soft toffee!
Start by spooning your ice cream into a mug and follow with the mixture of coffee, almond extract and butterscotch topping/syrup. Then top it with your whip and toffee chips and enjoy!
Do you have something you have wanted to do for a while now, but it has never really seemed to be the right time to do it? It ends up getting shoved farther and farther into that metaphorical closet we have in the back of our minds to collect dust until one day it is a seemingly unattainable dream. We tell ourselves that “if things were different, I could do this” and that “maybe one day the universe would bless us like it has for others.”
The truth of the matter is that nothing will change unless you initiate that change. Waiting passively for someone or something to come by and do it for you is never going to work. You can wish for a different life, unlimited wealth, love and happiness, but believing you will never be able to achieve any of these dreams can lead to frustration and unhappiness where you ultimately stay in the same place.
This way of thinking leads nowhere and can be an infinite loop created by fear. It keeps us two-stepping in our boxes where we are comfortable looking into the outside world at everyone else that stepped out of that same box. Fear of failure, humiliation, unfamiliarity and the unknown are just a few examples of this trap.
So what are you waiting for?
By holding yourself back, you are cheating yourself out of a better, happier future. Right NOW is the time to start the change towards your goals, even if it’s just a small one. There will always be inner resistance to stepping out of that box because even if you are unhappy with your life, people feel more comfortable with what they know. Everyone experiences that, but not everyone can get past it. It starts by pushing past the fear of failure. I will tell you right now that you will fail at some point in your life on this journey, but it is not the be-all and end-all. Failure can even be a blessing in disguise. Without it, how would we learn? It's how we make improvements to our lives.
You can start small with steps that do not take too much effort, toeing the edges of your box until you gain the confidence to move past it. Don’t be discouraged if your journey takes more time than others; you’re building yourself a solid foundation where you will gradually gain more confidence and self-esteem to move on to even greater things.
Don’t let your tomorrow be like today and the day after that and so on. You are worth so much more than that and are more capable than you may realize.
“Great people do things before they’re ready,” American actress Amy Poehler said. “They do things before they know they can do it. Doing what you’re afraid of, getting out of your comfort zone, taking risks like that – that’s what life is. You might be really good. You might find out something about yourself that’s really special, and if you’re not good, who cares? You tried something. Now you know something about yourself.”
