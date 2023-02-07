It’s been a few months since I made a top-five song list, and I wanted to bring it back for a second installment! So much new music has come out since I last made a list, and I’ve also discovered some older songs that I have now come to love. So let’s get to it, shall we?
1. “Nobody” - Skindred
Skindred is a band out of Newport, Wales, founded in 1998 and composed of members Benji Webbe, Daniel Pugsly, Mikey Demus and Arya Goggin. Their style has been jokingly called “nu reggae,” a mix of nu metal and reggae, by lead singer Webbe.
“Nobody” was definitely made for a party, as the lyrics aptly state that this song will “make the crowd jump up” and make everyone “get hyped and explode” due to the fun rhythm this song brings. It’s so unique with the metal instrumentation, the mix of reggae vocals and the switches the band chooses to make with them.
2. “Kill Bill” - SZA
SZA is one of my favorite artists of the past few years, with her vocals featuring in “All The Stars” with Kendrick Lamar for the “Black Panther” soundtrack and “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, to name a couple of songs. She also co-wrote “Feelin’ Myself” with Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj!
When she dropped her “SOS” album in December 2022, however, I found a new appreciation for her work. The album as a whole is fantastic, but there’s one song that really got stuck in my head, and that is “Kill Bill.”
Just like the movie of the same name, “Kill Bill” is about SZA plotting to kill her ex in this certified Platinum record. However, the juxtaposition of the soft melody and the homicidal lyrics makes this track hauntingly unique and fun! She also states that killing her ex might “not (be) the best idea,” showing that, rationally, she knows murder isn’t a great option. Her therapist told her “there’s other men.” Unfortunately for her ex and his new girlfriend, she kills them at the end of the song and regrets it, saying now she “rather be in hell than alone.”
3. “Nina Cried Power” - Hozier, featuring Mavis Staples
“Nina Cried Power” was written by Hozier, an Irish musician, to salute the multiple artists and their contributions to music and the American Civil Rights movement. He credits Nina Simone, the titular Nina he’s referencing, and many other African American artists as the inspiration for his soulful music. He frequently states that you must credit the legacies from which you are drawing.
The chorus is the most crucial part of this song to me, where Hozier and Mavis sing, “and I could cry power.” Then they list the artists who contributed to the Civil Rights movement, including Billie Holiday, Curtis Mayfield, Patti Smith, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchel and Nina Simone, whose song, “Sinnerman,” has a refrain that sings “I cried, ‘Power.’”
4. “Rain” - SWV
SWV, or Sisters With Voices, is an R&B trio from New York City established in 1988. “Rain” peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s R&B and No. 25 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.
“Rain” is a love song, and what better than to put it on a February list? Sampling Jaco Pastorious’ “Portrait of Tracy,” the trio compares the love from their partners to the different kinds of rain. One line of the song reads, “sometimes it starts as a misty rain that gently touches my soul.” Then the bridge at the end where they sing that no matter what kind of rain, they want to experience it! What a lovely way to describe the gentle feeling of love.
5. “To The Hellfire” - Lorna Shore
Yes, you read that right. The other songs are definitely tamer than this one for the average music listener. I discovered Lorna Shore, a deathcore band, through The Charismatic Voice, a music reviewer with multiple degrees in music and voice! “To The Hellfire” was Lorna Shore’s debut of Will Ramos, their new permanent lead singer.
The song’s lyrics talk about the journey through life and death, and the lyrics are a great reflection of the thoughts on the circle of life. However, I am more interested in the vocals. Will Ramos can do wild things with his voice, including different kinds of screams similar to “screamo music,” which are wildly incredible feats of the human voice. Now, it might not sound as good to your ears: However, the ability to make these noises with your vocal cords is incredibly rare, such as the pig squeal-esque sound he makes at the end of the song. He even volunteered to go and get his vocal cords looked at by professionals Dr. Ingo Titze and Dr. Amanda Stark for a study! You can watch the video on The Charismatic Voice’s channel.
