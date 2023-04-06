As Angelo State’s I Chose ASU Week draws to a close, The Ram Page staff once again asks themselves the all-important question of why we chose the Blue and Gold to be the place where our careers, aspirations and friendships take shape. Be it for the scholarships, family, local culture and more, read on to see why the hearts behind campus news chose ASU.
I chose ASU for the affordability of the campus without sacrificing the quality of education. The lively community and the fantastic professors, advisors, and other staff is what make Angelo State so welcoming. I’ve found fantastic friends in classrooms that aren’t overpacked and in my job here at the fantastic Ram Page.
-Brittney Jackson, Staff Writer
Choosing a college is never easy. There are thousands of colleges in the U.S. alone, so why did I pick Angelo State? I found ASU on a soccer recruiting website. Not only did I choose it for the soccer program but also for the affordability, the academic programs and its appearance.
ASU is nationally ranked in affordable colleges in the country. Coming from out of state, this was a strong appeal for me. Along with its affordability, ASU had all the academic programs that I wanted. I was interested in mass media, and ASU had a mass media degree and a school newspaper that was open to freshmen.
As well as ASU’s academics, the campus’ appearance and accessibility drew me in. There are no big hills, and ASU is not a huge campus. Instead, there is one long sidewalk that connects the whole school. This makes the school more accessible and easier to navigate. For all these reasons, I chose ASU, and I love it.
-Millie Switzer, Staff Writer
I chose Angelo State many years ago because I needed an environment that would offer me a wealth of experiences inside and outside the classroom and the grace to make mistakes in those experiences. The community I’ve built while at ASU means a great deal to me, and it has shown me we all can do more with a team than anyone could ever accomplish on their own. Sometimes you may find people here who will tell you, “Well, if I do this for you, I gotta do this for everyone,” as an excuse to wall off their hearts and not lend a helping hand, but there are many people on this campus who have shown that this callous approach doesn’t have to be how we bring ourselves to our fellow students, faculty and staff. It took a village of countless amazing people willing to recognize the potential, but most importantly, the humanity in a young man to bring me to the positions I’ve found myself in.
I am so grateful to the student organizations, student programs and departments that cut me the break I needed to forge my goals and sense of identity. I could and often sing their praises all day. I have, like many of you, faced and continue to face hurdles (some unavoidable and some arbitrary) that make some days harder than others here - and we should be vocal about speaking up for the improvements we want to see for our communities - but I know I only have the platform to do so because special members of the Ram Fam have met me with so much understanding and given me second chances that I could never repay them for. The Blue and Gold gave me a chance to accomplish groundbreaking things, to open doors of opportunities for other students who are coming up the way my mentors have done for me and to travel the country while representing ASU in ways I would have never imagined when I got that acceptance letter in high school.
- Mbu Maqungo, Staff Writer/Photographer
“Angelo State University is a school I have always held close to my heart. Before I attended here both my brothers and my parents did as well. It is a university I am familiar with because my family has lived in the area before. Not only did I go here because it is familiar, but I also went here because of their spectacular education program. Every one of my relatives graduated from ASU with some sort of education degree and I plan to do the same. I had contemplated back and forth on my major for the past two years of high school when I knew what I wanted to do the whole time. It was just a matter of seeing the school and the education department and realizing that this is what I love to do. ASU has been a familiarity to me, it has also been a place that I can call home.”
-Robin Franklin, Sports Writer
Choosing Angelo State was an easy decision for me. At the time, I wanted to be a dentist, and the science program at Angelo State was one of the best I had heard about. It also helped that my best friend at the time was going into the medical field at Angelo State as well. However, I’d never envisioned myself going to college anywhere in Texas since I grew up in Kentucky, so I was a little skeptical.
After going on my first college tour, I immediately fell in love with the campus. Nothing negative was said about Angelo Stage when asking students why they chose it, and I had no doubt in my mind, when registering for classes, that this was the university for me.
After spending some time at ASU, I first of all quickly discovered that the medical field was not for me. Angelo State helped me find what I’m passionate about and what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. I’m forever grateful for the number of opportunities that Angelo State has brought me - for example, The Ram Page - to better empower me and explore my passions.
-Emma Philips, Photographer
One of the many reasons I chose ASU is because quite a few of my younger years were spent on campus. My parents decided to go back to college in the midst of having four kids and one on the way. This being the case, I sat in on many art classes with my mom or animal science labs with my dad. I roamed the halls when my elementary school was closed, but ASU was still meeting. Many afternoons were spent peering into classroom windows and wondering when I would get to sit in cool desks like those. I met many professors and students, all of which were happy to welcome my siblings and me in whatever way possible. I was given extra paper and charcoal and instructed on how to draw the bowl of fruits the students were working on and played games on my dad's phone, laying on one of the wooden benches outside. The people here have been kind and welcoming to me from the start. ASU has always been home, and getting the chance to attend and make it my own adventure has been an opportunity I will always treasure.
-Jade Marty, Photographer
Growing up in San Angelo, I had visited ASU's campus for activities like Kid's College, soccer and tennis camps, my older brother would also bring me to the planetarium to watch movies and to the C.J. Davidson for lectures. I grew up knowing ASU would be my first choice because it was a campus I knew and loved before I even had college in mind. I chose ASU because of the memories and experiences I made as a child. I have grown as a person as a result of this decision, by taking on leadership roles in RSOs, finding mentors in professors I look up to and making long-lasting friendships.
-Arabella Peña, Photographer
Choosing ASU was an easy decision for me, mostly because it was practical. The school lined up with everything I was looking for when deciding to transfer from my old college. Here in San Angelo, I could move away from home without being too far, and I already had friends attending this school. ASU is also a less-crowded college, which allows me to get to know more of the people I share my classes with. Coming here, I found so many incredible opportunities for biology and nice people I was able to get close to, even outside of my major. I keep finding more reasons why choosing ASU was right for me.
-Gracielle Velasco, Graphic Designer
I chose ASU because it felt like home. To explain myself here fully, I’ll need you to know that I came from a tiny town in deep West Texas. If you needed anything more than the bare essentials or anything that could be found at a gas station, the nearest Walmart or H-E-B required at least an hour-long road trip. San Angelo gave me that bustling big city feel that is required when you make the big move from home to college, yet it found a way to feel small enough to be comfortable.
I also chose this to be my university because of how doggone nice the people are here. When beginning my post-secondary education, I expected everyone to be in a rush and very no-nonsense. It doesn’t feel that way at all here. Everyone is very kind and understanding, and there are no stupid questions. I think that’s something you don’t get anywhere else. I'd like to thank ASU and San Angelo as communities for providing me with a place where I can grow in experience and for giving me friendships that will continue past my college career.
-Ethan Purcell, Online Editor
I chose ASU because of its history with my family. Both of my older siblings had attended or were attending ASU when I got into college, and I knew from that alone that I could trust the university. If they could do it, I could too, you know? The money awarded to me by the Carr Graduate Scholarship and the Honors program allowed me to experience ASU without worrying about student debt as well. All in all, ASU stuck out from other universities as the go-to choice for college and stayed there.
-Aaron McGuire, Co-Editor-in-Chief/Copy Editor
As I reflect on my last “I Chose Angelo State” week as an undergraduate student, I find it hard to pinpoint one exact reason why I chose this university. I could go into great detail about how ASU was my first-choice college for an extended period of time during my senior year of high school, how this university was the first to accept me during the application process and how the monetary scholarships I continuously received are the reason that I can continue my higher-education journey, but these things are merely face value.
I chose Angelo State because this school taught me some of life’s greatest lessons and treated me like I was more than just a number. ASU taught me how to be resilient, manage time, explore my passions, find a community and grow as an individual. I met my best friends at ASU, some of whom have gone on to other programs and some of whom still have some time left here in San Angelo. I have developed my skills as a leader and found my niche in my future career thanks to the opportunities within my department and the university as a whole. In short, ASU taught me academic excellence and always pushed me to strive for personal excellence. I am forever grateful that I chose ASU.
-Madelyn Mendoza, Co-Editor-In-Chief/Sports Editor
