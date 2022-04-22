This year's April anime lineup is full of aesthetically pleasing and story-rich series, and I would be doing my birth month a disservice if I didn't shed light on some of my favorites.
I have chosen to list four absolute must-watch series that I am obsessed with this month. Each series has an excellent plot, beautiful visuals and great episodes that will excite you for the next installment.
While several other series are coming out this month, I focused on a handful from the Crunchyroll and Netflix catalogs that have at least two episodes out. So now, in no particular order, my top four April series recommendations are …
“Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story”
Currently streaming on Crunchyroll
Current episodes: 3
According to IMDb, “Birdie Wing,” a coming-of-age story that follows Eve and Aoi Amawashi, two golfers who come from entirely different backgrounds and have opposite play styles, will shake the world of golf.
I discovered anime around the same time I started playing golf competitively almost ten years ago. Since then, anime and golf have remained important parts of my life, fluctuating from things I held in the highest regard to passing interests that I keep coming back to. Still, no matter where they fall on my radar, I will always find ways to sprinkle them into a conversation.
With all that in mind, a golf anime with a female protagonist warms my heart more than words could ever express. I get to sit back and enjoy the tender love and care Bandai Namco Pictures put into animating the golf courses, club swings and ball trajectories. I get to geek out about my favorite sport while watching anime!
I highly recommend watching the pilot at the very least. That first episode made me pick up my Callaway clubs and head to the driving range the very next morning.
“Spy x Family”
Currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu
Current episodes: 2
IMDb describes “Spy x Family” as being about a spy on an undercover mission who gets married and adopts a child as part of his cover. His wife and daughter have secrets of their own, and all three must strive to keep everything together.
There’s not much about “Spy x Family” that I can say without spoiling too much, but I will say the characters are each very well-written and interesting on their own merit. This series has just the right amount of wholesomeness and action to keep you on your toes.
“Tiger & Bunny” Season Two
Currently streaming on Netflix
Current episodes: 10
“Tiger & Bunny,” as described by Netflix, is about a veteran hero codenamed Wild Tiger who gets assigned to be partners with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr. in a world where superheroes have corporate sponsors and are the stars of their own reality TV show. Season two mainly picks up after the events of the “Tiger & Bunny: The Rising” movie.
“Tiger & Bunny” is one of those gems I found on Hulu that was wild enough to keep my attention but silly enough to make sure it wasn't too intense. I had initially thought it was a dead fandom that would never get a sequel because it was released more than a decade ago. Still, when I saw Netflix had renewed it for a second season, I dropped everything to rewatch it and get hyped for the new episodes.
I was pleasantly surprised by how the new season stayed true to the sleeker art style of the first. Aside from a slightly brighter color pallet, the new season felt like a smooth transition from the last. The storyline was exciting and kept my brother and me guessing each episode.
I also thought it was neat that season one was released in 2011, the Year of the Rabbit, while season two was released in 2022, the Year of the Tiger.
“Kaguya-sama: Love is War” Season Three
Currently streaming on Hulu
Current episodes: 3
According to IMDb, “Kaguya-sama: Love is War,” or “Love is War” for short, is centered around Shuchiin Academy’s top two students, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, who each make it their mission to be the first to extract a confession of love from the other.
The episodic comedy of “Love is War” is easy to binge-watch and come back to time and time again, and with this being the third season, there is a great balance between reoccurring jokes and new antics to keep you entertained.
Funnily enough, I started watching “Love is War” from season two backward to season one by accident last year, and it still generally made sense because the anime is comedy-driven and has quite a few flashbacks to fill in its blanks. I love that this series works as a coherent storyline but can also be enjoyed in almost any order because of how the show is set up. My favorite running gag in the show is how one of the protagonists, Shirogane, is horrible at everything except academics and has to go through intense training to be decent enough to save face.
This concludes my list for my top April anime recommendations. Of course, there are still a few new series set to premiere later this month and even more set for the summer. If there’s any anime you think should have been on my list or that you are excited to watch, feel free to leave feedback!
