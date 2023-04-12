Angelo State University’s student government election is happening right now. Voting opened up at midnight on April 11 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on April 12. Candidate Kameron Wiese is running for president with his vice president Garret Renfro.
Wiese and Renfro’s campaign is centered around transparency, community and opportunity.
“The focus of Garret and I’s campaign is our ASYOU Campus Initiative,” Wiese said.
Wiese has been a Student Government Association member for four semesters. He is the vice president of the ASU fraternity Kappa Delta Rho and the secretary for the ASU History Society.
“I have the knowledge of how SGA works and how to accomplish any tasks the senate members may want to complete,” Wiese said.
Wiese said that he felt like SGA needed a change because it had become stagnant. Wiese and Renfro’s goal is to rejuvenate SGA to be more accessible to the ASU community. One way they plan to accomplish this is by offering training to new and current SGA senators on how to get involved in the SGA legislative process and parliamentary procedure.
They also are seeking to have the SGA be more open to students by encouraging them to attend the SGA general senate meetings and allowing for the students to collaborate with the senators that represent their department. Wiese and Renfro plan to be more involved with the ASU students by having monthly polls and providing events in collaboration with the Multicultural Center and other registered student organizations.
“I’m so excited to run for president and possibly represent the Ram Fam,” Wiese said. “Voting opens on April 11, and go vote!”
