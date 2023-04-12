Angelo State University’s student government election is happening right now. Voting is open all day on April 11 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on April 12. One candidate running is Shane Whited with his vice president Colby Strange.
Whited was a two-year vice president and two-year president of his student council in high school. He is currently an officer and the social media manager for ASU’s rugby team. Whited has done community service at the Concho Valley Home for Girls in San Angelo for seven years and has volunteered at Meals for the Elderly for four years. He currently volunteers at his church.
“I may not have been on the student government at ASU before, but I feel that my past experiences and positions have prepared me for the role of president,” Whited said.
Whited and Strange are running to improve the community, communication and culture at ASU. Some of their goals include bettering the mental state of students, giving the students a voice and being a leader.
Whited plans to create a system dubbed the “Multi-Club Initiative,” where all the ASU clubs work together to host events and become a community. The ultimate goal of the Multi-Club Initiative would be for all the ASU clubs to come together and give more opportunities for students to enjoy their college experience.
“Not only will this help student organizations to do more, it will allow students who don’t have time to dedicate a day out of their week to be part of an organization,” Whited said. “Allowing more opportunities for students who aren’t in an organization to participate in events and enjoy their college experience while still focusing on their classes.”
Whited wants to stress the importance of community service and include it in the Student Government Association. He plans to have a monthly occurrence where the SGA and other student organizations come together to help the community through service. Whited also believes that the culture at ASU should be celebrated and spread through a cultural festival.
Whited believes that he has a new perspective that he can bring to the SGA and that it is an advantage.
“If you elect me as your president and Colby as your vice president, we will work every day to improve the student environment at ASU, making the college experience something worth remembering,” Whited said.
