Greetings to all ASU students,
As many of you have heard by now, Dr. Javier Flores resigned from the position of Vice President for Student Affairs last Friday, October 22. The University will be launching a national search for his replacement soon.
In the meantime, President Hawkins asked me to serve as the interim Vice President for Student Affairs. I agreed to do so, and have been serving in that capacity since yesterday.
I am working closely with the staff and administrators in the Division of Student Affairs to continue the many activities and services we provide for ASU students. I met today with the SGA President, Kristen Kilpatrick, to assure her that Student Affairs will continue to work closely with Student Government and other constituencies during this transition in leadership.
If there is anything that my office can do to assist you, please do not hesitate to ask.
Thanks,
Clifton T. Jones, Ph.D.
Angelo State University
Member, Texas Tech University System
Interim Vice President for Student Affairs
ASU Station #11042
San Angelo, TX 76909-1042
Phone: (325) 942-2061
Vice Provost, Office of Academic Affairs
ASU Station #11008
San Angelo, TX 76909-1008
Phone: (325) 942-2165
