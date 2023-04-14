Closing Regards

Angelo State University’s 2023 student government elections concluded on April 12. The new student government president is Kameron Wiese, and the new vice president is his running mate, Garret Renfro. Wiese and Renfro plan to pursue their “ASYOU” campus initiative that seeks to encourage transparency, community and opportunity here at ASU. 

 

With the official results, Weise said that he feels “very accomplished.”

 

“It’s a very full-circle moment to have student government be an organization that helped foster my team-working skills, leadership capabilities and on-campus involvement to now be leading the organization in the future,” Weise said. 

 

With his campaign now concluded, Weise is excited to start his new role in the next fall semester and plans to make an impact on the ASU students and SGA. 

 

“Stay tuned this summer on our social media to see what we have planned for this upcoming fall semester,” Wiese said. 

 

The Student Government Association also solidified the senate for the 2023-24 school year on the Angelo State campus. The senate will consist of 26 senators from different academic departments and majors on campus. 

 

Senator

Raevyn Odum

Agriculture

Senator

Cordelia Wier

Agriculture

Senator

Gabrielle Blackmon

Biology

Senator

Abigail Clopton

Biology

Senator

Carlos Cardenas

Computer Science

Senator

Edina Darnell

English and Modern Languages

Senator

Gabriella Wilson

Education

Senator

Trevor Bills

Graduate

Senator

Cameron Poole

Graduate

Senator

Emily Reed

Health Science Professions

Senator

Ulysses Reyes

Health Science Professions

Senator

Kaitlyn Guevara

History

Senator

Kaci Wainscott

History

Senator

Joel Durham

Honors

Senator

Samuel Helm

Honors

Senator

Phuc Nguyen (Jenny)

International

Senator

Itzel Fierro

Mathematics

Senator

Clay Loper

Management and Marketing

Senator

Bella Mora

Management and Marketing

Senator

Diana Jasmin Aba Daniels

Political Science and Philosophy

Senator

Hanne Campbell

Political Science and Philosophy

Senator

Layden Hogue

Psychology

Senator

James Galan

ROTC

Senator

Octavio Garza

Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Senator

Kiyee Griffin

Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Senator

Gabriel Ramos

Write-in

