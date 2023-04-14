Angelo State University’s 2023 student government elections concluded on April 12. The new student government president is Kameron Wiese, and the new vice president is his running mate, Garret Renfro. Wiese and Renfro plan to pursue their “ASYOU” campus initiative that seeks to encourage transparency, community and opportunity here at ASU.
With the official results, Weise said that he feels “very accomplished.”
“It’s a very full-circle moment to have student government be an organization that helped foster my team-working skills, leadership capabilities and on-campus involvement to now be leading the organization in the future,” Weise said.
With his campaign now concluded, Weise is excited to start his new role in the next fall semester and plans to make an impact on the ASU students and SGA.
“Stay tuned this summer on our social media to see what we have planned for this upcoming fall semester,” Wiese said.
The Student Government Association also solidified the senate for the 2023-24 school year on the Angelo State campus. The senate will consist of 26 senators from different academic departments and majors on campus.
Senator
Raevyn Odum
Agriculture
Senator
Cordelia Wier
Agriculture
Senator
Gabrielle Blackmon
Biology
Senator
Abigail Clopton
Biology
Senator
Carlos Cardenas
Computer Science
Senator
Edina Darnell
English and Modern Languages
Senator
Gabriella Wilson
Education
Senator
Trevor Bills
Graduate
Senator
Cameron Poole
Graduate
Senator
Emily Reed
Health Science Professions
Senator
Ulysses Reyes
Health Science Professions
Senator
Kaitlyn Guevara
History
Senator
Kaci Wainscott
History
Senator
Joel Durham
Honors
Senator
Samuel Helm
Honors
Senator
Phuc Nguyen (Jenny)
International
Senator
Itzel Fierro
Mathematics
Senator
Clay Loper
Management and Marketing
Senator
Bella Mora
Management and Marketing
Senator
Diana Jasmin Aba Daniels
Political Science and Philosophy
Senator
Hanne Campbell
Political Science and Philosophy
Senator
Layden Hogue
Psychology
Senator
James Galan
ROTC
Senator
Octavio Garza
Security Studies and Criminal Justice
Senator
Kiyee Griffin
Security Studies and Criminal Justice
Senator
Gabriel Ramos
Write-in
