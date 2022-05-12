While most of the students on campus are concluding their finals and clearing out their dorms, an unaffiliated group of students gathered between the Houston Harte University Center and the Porter Henderson Library on May 12 to express their frustrations over a number of library policies, including the disposal of books and documents.
According to the attendees, the Thursday morning sit-in protest was organized by Morgan Preston, Sophia Berg, Savannah Burnett, Autumn Cleveland and Price Tarbet after a lengthy discussion with other students on campus who were unaware of the library’s modernization plans.
According to Tarbet, this outdoor demonstration is the only campus protest to take place in the last two years following the Black Lives Matter march in the wake of Minneapolitan George Floyd’s murder.
As previously reported by The Ram Page, the campus library has begun a renovation process this week that includes digitizing microfilms, books, journals and other documents and retiring them from circulation, with some items being disposed of in new waste receptacles spotted on the east side of the library’s parking lot.
According to library faculty and administration, the planning process for these renovations has been in development for a number of years, but to some students, there wasn’t an effort to communicate these plans to the student body in mediums that the majority can access on a regular basis.
“In student government, we discussed the future of the library and the renovations with the director of the library, which all sounds very exciting because who doesn’t want to see funds going toward libraries? I’m graduating tomorrow and all my research for my thesis came from physical books in this building,” an ASU student attendee who wished to remain anonymous said. “But they didn’t mention that books were going to be thrown away. They mention some, like, rotation or space making … but this wasn’t brought to many people’s attention, especially faculty members, some of whom told me the first time they heard of this was at a faculty senate meeting two weeks ago. That’s unacceptable, especially if I can receive six emails from the athletics department, but not one about the library. This last semester we had 60 active student government members representing roughly 10,000 students; it is unrealistic and unfair to expect those students to relay information about resources like the library to the entire student body.”
Students came to the northwest corner of the library porch with signs brandishing the Oxford definition of a library, the Core Values that ASU adopted in the 2021-22 school year, along with different physical books and music speakers. Passersby were seen giving thumbs up and other gestures of approval for those sitting in.
“I understand there’s a desire to digitize books and journals so people could have access to them online and remotely, but there are people who just learn better with physical books, and that’s a proven fact,” a second anonymous student said.
Some students expressed that their frustrations went far beyond the decision to weed out physical books and documents.
“I’m here to advocate for the students who do study past 10 p.m. or want to learn past 10 p.m. - my main standpoint in this protest is I want to see more staffing for the library so that students can still study after 10 p.m. on campus in an environment that is conducive to study in,” another anonymous student said. “Obviously this is an issue above many people’s ability. I know there’s a budget for everything, and no one likes short staffing or fewer hours for students.”
Many students and faculty felt like the departments further down the mall from the library were left in the dark in terms of information pertaining to the renovations.
“I think, as a STEM student, the only reason I found out about this is because I have friends who are in the liberal arts departments here,” a fifth anonymous student attendee said. “These books are still important to us, even though we’re ‘science majors’ and a ton of our department had no idea any of this was happening. So transparent communication is the main thing I’m advocating for - like, being in line with our Core Values and bringing us in to tell us things that matter to the future of our university and access to education.”
The student organizers behind the protest, many of which are graduating in a number of days, said they are concerned that many students may not be able to continue pushing this conversation, but they hope this demonstration could start a conversation among returning students, faculty and administration about opening up more avenues of discussion about changes on campus.
