The Angelo State University Student Government Association held a debate on April 6 for the upcoming student body president and vice president election. The candidates running for office are Trevor Bills and running mate Garrett Renfro against Madison Wallace and running mate Bella Grace King.
Both presidential candidates spoke about why they were seeking office and how their experience has prepared them to make a difference here at Angelo State University. Bills talked about his involvement in SGA and how he’s ready for this position.
“I have been in the Student Government Association for two years now,” Bills said. “I knew I wanted to get involved because I wanted to make a difference on campus. I’m a senior this year, and I want to do what I can with this last year. With this position, I want to solidify all the improvements that I want to see happen at ASU.”
Wallace commented on her experiences in SGA and the passion that drove her to seek office.
“I’ve been seeking the office for three years now,” Wallace said. “I joined because I fell in love with student government. I have dreamed of being the student body president for a while now, and I am very passionate about it since I have been a part of it for so long. I mentioned that although I am in many other things, SGA has always come first for me.”
Both candidates for vice president also spoke on their reasons for running and how they have been influenced by ASU. Renfro explained his urge to give back to the university.
“I love Angelo State University,” Renfro said. “I am not from Texas, and the only way I am able to afford classes here is because of the amazing scholarship programs that ASU offers. This is my way of giving back to the university after what they’ve done for me. Being vice president is the best way I can do this by helping the community to grow and improve the involvement of students' interests.”
King spoke of her experience in office and her excitement to run with her partner.
“I want to help those on campus that need it,” King said. “I have been in the senate for two years and held leadership positions already, and those positions have prepared me to run for this one. It would be wonderful to run alongside Madison Wallace.”
The presidential candidates explained the main issues they would like to address if elected for president by the student body. Bills and Renfro began with their plans for communication and transportation at the university.
“I want to fix the Ram Tram because there are very few stops,” Bills said. “I want to expand this so that students can get everywhere they need to be. I also want to improve communication by sending out more press releases and recognizing students who are working hard and letting that be known. I also want to take some of our side projects like our exploratory programs, Rams Against Drunk Driving and the Cat Coalition and bring them to light by spinning them off into their own subcommittees.”
Wallace and King then followed with their plans to better the health of student and faculty life at ASU.
“I want to work on issues regarding diversity and inclusion, student involvement, mental health awareness and specifically promoting our organization, Rams Against Drunk Driving, to combat drunk driving,” Wallace said. “These are our main platforms because we want to work on student involvement because we do a great job of keeping freshmen involved, but the current student body president and I have been working on keeping students involved. We are not just a small school, this is the place that I call home.”
Both sides ended with a final word to students before next week’s voting. Renfro talked about communication as their main campaign strategy until voting day.
“Communication is the biggest part of our campaign,” Renfro said. “I have already been talking to students directly and digitally, and we will continue to help these students know what is going on and how to vote up until Election Day. We are ready to help make ASU a better place.”
Wallace ended by opening herself to any new questions students may have before the voting takes place.
“I would love to talk to anyone that wants to know about us and our campaign,” Wallace said. “We will continue to promote ourselves through social media, and I want to thank all of you that continue to support us as the election approaches. On April 12, do your thing: vote Wallace and King.”
Voting will open on April 12 and close on April 13. Both sides will continue to promote on their social media platforms until election day arrives. To learn more about the election, go to angelostatesga on Instagram and Facebook or to the ASU website.
