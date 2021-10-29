Angelo State University's Biology Department has requested the community to bring any and all Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy room sprays (Product and Product numbers listed below) to the Biology office in the Cavness Building Oct. 28 after it was nationally recalled on Oct. 22 due to a considerable amount of bacterial infections.
According to CBS news, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tested a sample of the product this week and found it contained Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria that causes Melioidosis, a rare but serious disease with about a dozen cases reported annually in the U.S. Known also as “the Great Mimic,” the bacteria causes a wide range of symptoms that can be confused with other common illnesses such as the flu or a cold, according to the CDC. Most cases of Melioidosis occur in people who live in or have traveled to areas where the bacteria naturally occurs, such as parts of Asia and Australia, as well as occasionally in Brazil, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
According to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, across the products’ six different scents, just under 4,000 bottles of Better Homes and Gardens-branded Essential Oil-Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones have been sold in retail stores like Walmart.
This bacteria has been found to have already sickened four people earlier in the year, one of which was located in Georgia. They were confirmed to have contracted Melioidosis towards the end of July. The CDC has been conducting tests in order to match the bacteria found in the other 3 patients with the bacteria found in the spray bottles.
“Our scientists have continued to work tirelessly to try to find the potential source for the Melioidosis infections in these patients,” the CDC released in a statement Oct. 22. “We hope this work can help protect other people who may have used this spray."
The CDC recommends the following actions if you or a loved one has already come into contact with this product:
Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle.
Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags and place in a small disposable container.
Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on ( normal laundry detergent / dry completely in a hot dryer)
Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have been exposed to the spray with an undiluted disinfectant cleaner.
Minimize handling of the product and wash hands thoroughly before and after handling the bottle or linens.
They also recommend that individuals should inform their healthcare provider if they may have been exposed to this bacteria and request to be tested for Melioidosis.
This bacteria also known as Burkholderia pseudomallei was brought to our attention by Katie Storrie, a Biology graduate student at ASU, the bacteria can affect both humans and animals because it can be transmitted through open skin abrasions, contaminated food / water the spray may have misted over, the air, person to person, and mother to child through breastfeeding.
Symptoms and identifiers of this bacterial infection are harder to discern from regular infections, however they may include, localized pain or swelling, fever, ulceration or abscess, lung infections, cough, anorexia, joint pain, muscle tenderness, disorientation, and seizures. Generally symptoms occur 2 - 4 weeks after exposure. Treatments include antibiotics, hospitalization, and then a possible oral medication taken for 3-6 months depending on severity.
Angelo State University community members are asked to please contact the Biology department at biology@angelo.edu or in their office located in the Raymond M. Cavness Science Building if they have come into possession of this product.
The list of recalled products, their scents and product numbers are:
84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile
84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon & Mandarin
84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender
84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint
84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus
84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood & Vanilla
ASU Biology said to place the product in a double lined ziplock bag and follow the instructions from the CDC listed above. Once completed it is to be given to the Biology department in a box outside of the biology office to be disposed of in a safe and contained manner. Please do NOT attempt to dispose of this yourself in the trash. That will only lead to a greater chance of spreading the bacteria to other people and surfaces.
