Angelo State University’s Small Business Development Center's new director was appointed on March 1. Taking the place of the newly retired David Erickson, Dezaray Johnson became official.
Erickson had been employed with the SBDC since 1999. He received a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from U.S. Rep. August Pfluger and was recognized in State Resolution No. 162 of the 88th Legislative Session by the office of Texas Sen. Charles Perry at his retirement ceremony.
“Dave has been both a steady and impactful leader for the SBDC,” Andrew Tiger, chair of the Norris-Vincent College of Business at ASU, said.
Johnson earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree in communications from ASU. She has served as a training coordinator for the SBDC since 2013 and has led over 80 SBDC annual training events for different small businesses.
Johnson has the Certified Business Adviser IV and the Certified Training Professional credentials. America’s SBDC named her a Top 40 Under 40 Young Professional. San Angelo’s Chamber of Commerce named her a San Angelo Top 20 Under 40 Professional, and ASU’s NVCOB named her an Outstanding Staff Member.
In 2017, she added the title of SBDC business developmental specialist, assisting clients' businesses in their start and development. In 2019, she took on the title of SBDC program coordinator and has worked in the Graduate Training Assistantship program to mentor ASU students.
Johnson is also an elected president of the Texas Business Women of San Angelo, a treasurer of the Texas Business Women state board and a member of the Junior League of San Angelo, the Young Professionals of San Angelo and Leadership San Angelo Alumni Association.
“It has been a true honor to work with Dave Erickson, and I am humbled to assume the director position at the ASU Small Business Development Center,” Johnson said. "I appreciate the investment Dave has made in me and my professional development, which fostered my success within the center. I am excited to build on his legacy!"
