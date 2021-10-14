This week kicks off 2021 Homecoming with its theme of ASU Hits the Big Screen. The festivities have already brought the community together and there is much more in store.
On Oct. 12th, Rams came together to commemorate the alumni, students, and faculty who passed with Ram Remembrance. The ceremony celebrated the memory of those lost and allowed for the community and students to remember together.
Oct. 13th held the Annual Dance Marathon that will be raising money for the local Children’s Miracle Network at Shannon Hospital. Due to inclement weather the event, featuring different campus organizations, was held virtually on Instagram and Facebook.
Other events scheduled for this week and are open to the public include all of the following:
Oct. 15th will include the Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner & Awards and will begin at 6:00 p.m. The event will honor 15 notable alumni, faculty, staff, retired faculty and honorary alumni. The dinner will be held in the Houston Harte University Center and tickets can be purchased for $60 for members and $75 for non-members from the Alumni Association.
Later on the 15th, there will also be the 2021 Homecoming Pep Rally and bonfire with fireworks to follow. This event will be held at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium near Foster Field.
Oct. 16th will kick off Homecoming game day with a parade that will start at Mayer Softball Complex travelling through the ASU campus on to Junell Center where Midday Madness will start the first practice of basketball season. The event will start at 11:30 and include fun activities for the whole family.
Ram Jam will feature a concert by Case Hardin and will be held at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. This event will include food, games, and other activities from 3:00 to 5:00 on game day.
At 6:00, the Homecoming Game will kickoff with a fight against the UTPB Falcons at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The homecoming royalty will be crowned at half time.
The week is full of different activities and events that appeal to much of the community and will rally support for the mighty blue and gold.
