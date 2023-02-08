Update: on 2/8/23 at 5:12 p.m., the ASU Police Department released images from the CCTV footage of a suspect in their investigation.
The Angelo State University Police Department is asking for information pertaining to a vehicle theft that occurred late at night on campus on Feb. 6.
According to an ASUAlert email sent Wednesday afternoon, the anonymous student reported an unidentified “unknown” person or group of people took their black 2010 BMW 3 series 325i at approximately 9 p.m. from the Texan Hall P-23 parking lot.
“The situation has been brought to an investigator, but we can confirm that the student conducted a search across campus himself before reporting the theft to us,” Director of Public Safety and University Police Chief James Adams said. Adams also said that the student had filed a stolen property report with ASUPD Tuesday night following his initial search.
The police’s public service message described a “slender white male, with a backpack” spotted on surveillance cameras looking into vehicles in the parking lot.
February 8, 2023
“The campus community is reminded to always lock their vehicles and never leave their keys inside a car,” Adams said in conjunction with the mass email. “Please immediately report any suspicious activity to campus police.”
According to the Texas penal code, it is a state felony if the value of the property stolen is $2,500 or more.
