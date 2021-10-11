San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early. A slight risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.