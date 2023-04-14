The Angelo State University Department of Communication and Mass Media hosted the COMMunication Research & Creativity Day showcase in the spine of the Houston Harte University Center on April 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event was held to showcase the presenters’ hard work, creativity and research findings acquired during their years as students in the communication and mass media department.
There were many skills featured in the showcase with topics focused on crisis communication, interpersonal skills, design, digital event planning, the effects of media and many more based on concepts taught in the department.
Seven students from the department who major or minor in communication or mass media presented in the showcase. The students designed posters with their research and findings and then presented them to their colleagues who could then ask questions and vote on the poster and research they believed was the best.
The seven students who presented are as follows: Gloria Bautista, who presented “Face Negotiation Theory in Collectivistic and Individualistic Cultures”; Sonia Falcon, who presented “Relational Development Process in the Communication Honor Society Lambda Pi Eta”; Beatrice Grise, who presented “Agenda-Setting Theory in The News”; Leacy Heap, who presented “Principles of Design: Making It Your Own”; Mbulelo Maqungo, who presented “The New Frontier: Digital Event Planning for Rooster Teeth”; Ali Solis Valenzuela, who presented “Media Effects on Modern Society”; and Hilton Warwick, who presented “Best Buy Culture: An Organizational Communication Approach.”
Sonia Falcon was awarded the Top Poster award, which was presented by John Klingemann, the dean of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities.
More information about the Angelo State University Department of Communication and Mass Media and the programs offered can be found on its website.
