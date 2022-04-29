San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Cloudy in the morning. Scattered strong thunderstorms later in the day. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.