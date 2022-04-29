Angelo State University’s Department of Communication and Mass Media held an open house on Friday, April 29 for high school students to learn more about what the department does for the college.
“We are trying to increase awareness about mass media and what we can offer students,” Ellada Gamreklidze*, a communications and mass media assistant professor, said in preparation for the event. “We want to showcase our three great assets, which are Ram Page, RamTV and Ram Radio and hopefully some of these students end up here.”
Department Chair Leslie Rodriguez explained that doing this event would help students be more aware of mass media. “As we have asked around, individuals do not know what we do in our department,” Rodriguez said. “When people hear the word ‘communication’ in our title, they tend to equate that to speech. We want to get the word out there that we do a lot more.”
The event started with students hearing all about the department, its media outlets and what it would offer them should they join. “When the event starts, we will spend some time talking about what we actually do,” Rodriguez said, looking ahead to the event. “We will also talk about communication and the different programs they can do like digital media, journalism, electronic media, public relations and so on. We will also discuss a little bit about the curriculum.”
The students then got the opportunity to take a tour of the mass media department to see all of the different working environments and jobs in ASU’s media groups. “We [took] the students on a tour and let them see the Ram Page office, the RamTV office and the Ram Radio office,” Rodriguez said. “This will allow the students to see the environment of our department and also ask questions to current college students in mass media.”
After touring the communications and mass media department, students were taken to the Houston Harte University Center, where they would learn from the working students and faculty themselves.
“Our department wants to show the work that these students do,” Rodriguez said. “They do a lot of behind the scenes things that go unnoticed, and we want to showcase that with real-life work that they produce from the classes we offer.”
The event would end with the department inviting the high school students to lunch at the CAF.
“After the high school students experience what the department has to offer we will take them to lunch at the CAF,” Rodriguez said. “This will give them the chance to eat with other college students so that they will feel more comfortable at ASU.”
The event allowed not only high school students to get the opportunity to experience mass media, but Angelo State students as well.
“I came to get extra credit for my special communications class, but while being here, I’ve learned a lot about mass media, and it has interested me,” ASU student Maggie Brockman said. “I really enjoyed the event - especially the ‘Good Will Hunting’ movie poster - because it allowed me to know more about mass media and communication through stuff I enjoy.”
* Transparency: Dr. Ellada Gamreklidze is the faculty adviser for The Ram Page student newspaper.
