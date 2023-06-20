Students from two different classes played goalball to raise awareness and increase media coverage for Paralympic sports on Friday, June 16.
Professor Benjamin Brojakowski’s sports communication class and Professor Ellada Gamreklidze’s writing for mass media class played the game in Room 204 of the Houston Harte University Center.
The focus of completing the activity was to “raise awareness of the fact that we don’t see this on ‘Sports Center,’” Brojakowski said.
Danika Arrington, a sports communication student, responded that seeing goalball aired on TV, she would do a double-take.
The game involved teams of 2-to-3 playing against each other in multiple rounds of modified goalball. Students were gradually introduced to increasing limitations via three different conditions to better understand the rules of goalball and inclusivity in sports.
The first version involved full vision and the use of arms and legs. The first time the class played goalball, participants sat down with their legs in front of them and rolled the ball back and forth to score goals.
As the game progressed, everyone got a feel for their own little techniques, Arrington said. She said it helped to tailor your own strategies to something that works for you.
The second version of the activity involved full vision and the use of arms but no legs. Students moved side to side while kneeling. Participants were not allowed to use their legs and had to remain on their knees.
The third version of the activity did not permit the use of vision, so students wore sleeping masks to participate in the game. They could use their arms and legs but not their eyes, Brojakowski described.Participants generally described the experience as difficult.
So people could locate where it was without visual cues, the ball would rattle as it rolled. CJ Sanchez, a student in writing for mass media, said it was important to stay focused because, without vision, goalball takes a lot of concentration.
“It takes a different kind of skill,” Sanchez said. She also noted that “people who are blind have to navigate,” and are stronger than you realize.
Ben Elder, a sports communication student, also did not know about goalball until taking the class. He played three years of college baseball and thinks that taking away senses and abilities evens the playing field.
Brojakowski told a story of his blind grandmother and remarked on the different kinds of resources now available for people with visual impairments, because there was “nothing for people 20 years ago.” He added that San Angelo is working toward becoming a more accessible town and that sports are for everyone.
“If you can get somebody to even consider educating themself on a topic…even, like, somebody to learn about sports in general…catch someone’s attention on it…I feel like it’s a lot of progress,” Arrington said. Dixon Duke, another participant in sports communication, said, “I think it’s really cool…someone somewhere cared enough.”
Duke said he didn't hear about goalball until a couple of days ago, as he considers himself to be removed from the sports scene but can sympathize with those who follow sports. He added that he took the class to improve his understanding of sports and found communication among people anywhere interesting.
Dietrich Sandley has interests he described as niche and is not even remotely interested in sports but knew that goalball is a Paralympic sport. "Even though sports have such a cultural prominence, a big swathe of the population can't participate in sports,” he said.
Markus Gomez, another sports communication student, said it was also his first time hearing about goalball. He played every sport he could in high school and thinks goalball is more inclusive and a game that everyone, even without visual impairment, can play.
