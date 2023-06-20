San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 112F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.