Angelo State University is holding its annual spring BizPitch competition, with applications and video pitches due on Feb. 24 before midnight.
BizPitch is a competition to foster student entrepreneurship coordinated by ASU's Small Business Development Center and the Norris-Vincent College of Business. Through BizPitch, Angelo State students can meet with SBDC advisers and ASU alumni who have successful businesses to help them start businesses of their own.
The contest is open to any currently-enrolled ASU students who can work together up to a group of four. Students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours for undergraduate students and at least three for graduate students. It is open to all majors.
Finalists will be selected from the received applications. From there, they will make a live, 8-minute presentation of their business idea to a panel of judges composed of ASU alumni and successful business owners on April 13. After the presentation, there will be a 5-minute question and answer, and prizes will be awarded the same day. The prizes include:
A first-place prize of $2,500.
A second-place prize of $1,500.
A third-place prize of $1,000.
A fourth-place prize of $250.
A fifth-place prize of $250.
These awards are considered "seed money," as described on ASU's webpage for BizPitch, but are also "investments in the university's overall ecosystem for entrepreneurship." The first-place team in the BizPitch competition “will also be awarded a free 3-month rental lease at the Business Factory (subject to the availability of the space).”
