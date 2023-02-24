The Dr. Arnoldo De León Department of History and the San Angelo chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People held a lecture presentation in the Houston Harte University Center on Feb. 23 to highlight the duties and life of the first Black military personnel to be stationed in San Angelo.
According to promotional material distributed before the presentation, John Langellier, a distinguished historian of the American military who was the principal investigator in 2020-22 for a congressionally-mandated study of the Buffalo Soldiers and national parks, held this lecture in coordination with other ventures sponsored by the San Angelo NAACP Buffalo Soldier Memorial. Alongside the Buffalo Soldier Memorial, the event was sponsored by ASU's Dorsey B. Hardeman endowment.
“The real story of these men and women who faced racism and hardship that no one today could ever fathom … needs to be brought out to the public,” Langellier said.
The lecture, titled “An Evening with Dr. John Langellier: Fort Concho's 10th Cavalry and the Ill-Fated Staked Plains Expedition,” explored several events in the lives of Black servicemen who were stationed at Fort Concho and the women in their lives, including the origins and early tribulations of African Americans during their service in the military across the county.
“African Americans have been involved in US military operations since the time of the revolution, and indeed prior to that time,” Langellier said. “They continue to have a place in our military, but more and more after the American Revolution… many of (the United States’) Black troops failed to receive the dignity and the equality that supposedly the Declaration of Independence was guaranteeing to the nation.”
During the event, Langellier notably expressed disapproval of the colloquial name Buffalo Soldiers, claiming historical inaccuracies in the retelling of its origins and even stating that the African American soldiers of the 10th Cavalry didn’t self-identify with it.
“The first use of Buffalo Soldier appeared in the press in the south, during the era of the Confederacy,” Langellier said. “It referred to white southerners who were pro-Union, and the second time it appeared in records was after the (Civil) War when an Army officer in Texas, speaking to either an Iowa or Comanche elder, recalled them saying ‘The Texans are no good; they’re only good for killing women and buffalo. They’re Buffalo Soldiers.’ it is not a positive term from Native Americans. The soldiers did not embrace that term themselves.”
According to the Dr. Arnoldo De León Department of History, there is going to be a series of additional events in the coming months commemorating African American contributions to San Angelo and the greater Concho Valley area, including “Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day” on Feb. 26 at Fort Concho’s commissary and a Buffalo Soldier exhibit premiering at the Mayer Museum in April.
