The Angelo State University Police Department announced San Angelo police took one of their car theft suspects into custody on Feb. 10.
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday, ASUPD said the suspect, Tristian Prather, was arrested after a collaborative effort between the two agencies. Prather is being charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle alongside other charges for two car thefts that occurred the same night on Feb 1.
According to ASUPD, the vehicle stolen from campus has been recovered, though no reports were disclosed about the condition it was found in at the time of publishing.
ASUPD is asking individuals with additional information regarding this incident to contact them at 325-942-2071.
