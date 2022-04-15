Trevor Bills & Garrett Renfro

The Angelo State University Student Government Association has announced its new student body president, vice president and senatorial seats. 

 

Trevor Bills and Garrett Renfro have officially been named ASU student body president and vice president following the elections, which took place from April 12-13. Bills and Renfro were one of two tickets up for the presidential position, facing off against Madison Wallace and Bella Grace King. 

 

The Bills-Renfro platform focuses on six key points: expanding the RamTram, organizing side projects, improving communications, reinvesting in SGA initiatives, improving transparency and securing strategic partnerships for the Ram Pantry. Renfro also mentioned he would like to “expand Title IX compliance and resources across campus to ensure student safety” as a part of his vice-presidential campaign. 

 

SGA also solidified the senate for the upcoming school year. The senate will consist of 25 senators from various departments across campus.

Savannah Mateo: At-Large

David Blaize Leatherwood: Accounting, Economics, and Finance

Cameron Poole: Agriculture

Carley Turner: Agriculture

Gabrielle Blackmon: Biology

Mariah Martinez: Biology

Renee Lacey: Chemistry and Biochemistry

Hailey Rayburn: Communication and Mass Media

Dillon Adkins: Education

Isabel Powell: Education

Emily Weiland: Engineering

Arabella D. Pena: English and Modern Languages

Suzette Monfort: Health Science Professions

Emily Reed: Health Science Professions

Kam Wiese: History

Gabriella Wilson: History

Gabriel Ramos: Kinesiology

Christopher Pena: Management and Marketing

Ian Benicio Moreno: Political Science and Philosophy

Julian Alexander Ramirez: Political Science and Philosophy

Brittney Jackson: Psychology and Sociology

Astrid Bright: ROTC

Brandon Valles: ROTC

Ryleigh McKinney: Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Gabriela Avila: Visual and Performing Arts

 

