The Angelo State University Police Department confirmed the arrest of Consuelo "Alicia" Hernandez-Martinez on Nov. 15 at 12:28 a.m., marking the end of a month-long search.
Hernandez, a 26-year-old ASU Biology alumna, was reported Oct. 16 for criminal mischief of a motor vehicle in the amount of $2,500 to $30,000, after which ASU PD sent out a wanted person notice in an effort to find her.
Hernandez was arrested and placed into the Tom Green County Detention Facility with a bond of $15,000 but was released the same day at 2:28 p.m.
According to records, she graduated in 2019. She has been previously booked and charged for a physical assault that caused bodily injury to a member of her family on July 2, 2021.
