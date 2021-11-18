Dr. Micheal W. Salisbury, dean of Angelo State University’s College of Graduate Studies and Research, has been appointed the new dean of ASU's Freshman College effective Dec. 1.
Dr. Don Topliff, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs, announced Salisbury's appointment to dean of the Freshman College.
"Following a national search and on-campus interviews with three excellent candidates, Dr. Salisbury was selected as the new dean," Topliff said. "He is a true product of ASU. Dr. Salisbury has proven his leadership as a professor, department chair and dean, and has a tremendous record for conducting and publishing valuable research. He brings a wealth of experience to this dean position and will provide excellent leadership to the Freshman College."
Salisbury has been an Angelo State alumnus and an ASU faculty member since 2001, and has been acting as interim dean of the Freshman College. He is currently a professor of animal science and research scientist in the ASU Department of Agriculture where he previously served as department chair and coached ASU's national champion Wool Judging Team.He is also in his second year serving as the Faculty Athletic Representative for Angelo State.
Salisbury earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in animal science from ASU and his Ph.D. in animal science from New Mexico State University.
As dean of the College of Graduate Studies and Research since June 2019, Salisbury has overseen ASU's 30 graduate degree programs and 16 graduate certificate and certification programs, as well as all research programs and opportunities for faculty, undergraduates and graduate students. Under his leadership, ASU has recently added new master's degrees in computer science and public health, as well as a doctorate in counseling psychology.
A national search will be conducted to find a new dean for the College of Graduate Studies and Research. Salisbury will continue to serve as dean in the interim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.