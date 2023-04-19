To our valued readers, the ASU community and the San Angelo area,
The Ram Page staff would like to make a statement regarding an opinion editorial that was published on our social media accounts and website yesterday.
While we understand that the topic of the piece and the timing of this editorial may seem ill-timed, our faculty adviser stressed the following points before encouraging us to go ahead with the post:
This op-ed was presented to the staff as strictly that: an opinion-derived piece. This is the first op-ed that has come from a member of the Angelo State community since our website moved to this platform in 2021. The op-ed section serves equally as the voice of all the students in the ASU community as a whole. As stated in our contribution policy, contributed opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff, nor should any opinion expressed in a public forum be construed as the opinion or policy of the ASU administration, unless so attributed. The contribution policy states that the organization reserves the right not only to edit submissions for spelling or grammar but to withhold them from publication entirely. This right is exercised differently semester to semester, year to year and decade to decade, but will always be done so by students like you.
While the current staff of the Ram Page does not agree with the content posted in the op-ed, we are a newspaper and not a point of censorship for ideas or opinions. The Ram Page has been operating for 86 years now as an open platform for all members of the Ram Fam to exercise their freedom of speech legally and in a safe environment. We stand by this philosophy even today, meaning that the voices of you, the students - no matter how noticed or unnoticed, liked or disliked, or represented or underrepresented they are - are given an equal opportunity to be expressed and will always have a place on our website.
Historically, the First Amendment protects one of the most essential rights that are the cornerstone of our democracy: the freedom of speech. Time and time again, the Supreme Court of the United States, the highest authority on constitutional issues, ruled that the First Amendment protects the most outrageous speech and expression on topics of public importance. As the Supreme Court has held, “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable” (Texas v. Johnson, 1989, pg. 491).
The subject matter of the opinion piece in question is of public importance and warrants the highest level of protection, according to the SCOTUS.
The staff of the Ram Page hears and acknowledges the controversial nature of this article and the opinions that have circulated as a result of it. We, as a student staff, were advised not to delete the post and have thus far chosen not to do so. We are working tirelessly to provide our own opinions on the matter to the best of our ability.
We appreciate your continued feedback and support, and we hope you stay with us to see all of the campus news for the remainder of the semester and years to come. If you have any questions, please contact Ram Page supervisor Ellada Gamreklidze.
Ram Fam Strong!
The Ram Page Student Staff
Interesting response of action from your advisor.
I agree with Cchoate- By taking no action against the previous post, we are legitimizing the idea that women who wear “obscene” clothing deserve and are asking for sexual harassment and assault.
This isn't just an opinion, some Andrew Tate jr is going to read that post one night and take action while believing what he did was correct because of the way she was dressed. This isn't okay at all. This makes the campus more unsafe than it ALREADY is.
It is entirely ironic that the rules of commenting on this page include: Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person...and then they posted the commentary yesterday.
What happens if someone writes an op-Ed with radical facist undertones? Saying that they believe a certain minority group has no place at the school or creates plans to discriminate against them or remove them? When we allow radicalism to have a place and a voice in our society and culture, we put ourselves at risk of losing rights and protection.
By taking no action against the previous post, we are legitimizing the idea that women who wear “obscene” clothing deserve and are asking for sexual harassment and assault. Does this mean that this is a legitimate argument that can be put up? A rapist could use the argument that the assaulted was asking for rape because of what they were wearing and is respected as an opinion of the whole student body.
Even if the statement previously provided does not reflect the values of the university, why are we willing to protect those who won’t protect us?
Agreed. I don't understand why the argument by the RAMpage staff is that they don't want to impede free speech. They aren't a government entity - newspapers are well within their rights to refuse to print anything. It would have been acceptable to tell her that this article didn't really go along with their values, and that she was free to find a different platform.
