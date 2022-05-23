San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 92F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.