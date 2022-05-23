Ram Fam and Supporters (past, present, and future),
There have been a number of concerns recently expressed by faculty, students, alumni, and community members who have interpreted the transition and updates to the Porter Henderson Library to involve a complete withdrawal of all physical library holdings. Please rest assured there have not been any previous, current, or future plans to completely remove all of the printed books, reference volumes, and other physical materials that are currently housed in the Porter Henderson Library.
All libraries routinely review their physical collections and retire certain volumes that have become outdated, obsolete, or, in fact, are no longer requested/required. During “my time as a student” in 1973-1977, we used microfilm to reduce the volume of physical material kept in the library. Today’s technology now allows us to digitize (not eliminate) comparable documents that meet a similar standard.
Angelo State has been able, in many cases, to obtain full digital access to certain library materials that were previously only available in printed form, such as bound copies of periodicals and government documents. This innovative technology has allowed us to provide one document for use by several students at the same time, and to retire some of our older physical holdings that have become redundant, thereby freeing up much-needed physical space on campus for expanded study and common spaces for students, including additional computer workstations.
Angelo State is committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities to our students that are both affordable and easily accessible. We offer a wide range of academic degree programs using a variety of delivery modes, including traditional in-person classes, a hybrid format, and fully online. In order to provide all of our students with easy access to the books, documents, and research materials that they need, we have been increasing our holdings of digital library materials over the last few years.
We are in step with our peer public regional institutions that are also transitioning their library collections as we work to better serve distance learners, online students, and those students who physically reside in San Angelo, Texas. We will continue to follow the process that has been in place at Angelo State, where Dr. Clifton Jones, Vice Provost, will chair the University Library Committee, with representation from the faculty in all five academic colleges, as well as representatives from the Student Government Association.
I reiterate and commit to you as President here at ASU, there has not been and there is no intention to completely eliminate all hard-copy documents/publications in the Porter Henderson Library. Will there be changes to the library moving forward – “YES.” Will there be a deliberate process for how those changes will be made – “YES.” Will there be complete agreement on all the changes – given that we are a university where debate, discussion, and disagreement is the norm – “ABSOLUTELY NOT.”
We have a vision here at Angelo State of being known as an innovative leader in educational, cultural, and economic initiatives by the end of this decade. That will not be possible if we have a library that is functional for what was possible during my time as a student or even during the time of our most recent graduates from last week.
I will make it a point to keep you informed of our proposed and actual changes. Please feel free to let me know of any questions or concerns you have regarding the Porter Henderson Library.
Respectfully,
Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr., Lt Gen (ret), USAF
President, Office of the President
Angelo State University
Member, Texas Tech University System
ASU Station #11007
San Angelo, TX 76909-1007
Phone: 325-942-2073
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.