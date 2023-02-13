Hello! My name is Gracielle Velasco, though I just go by Gray when I don't feel like explaining my name or hearing it mispronounced. I’m a biology major minoring in art and chemistry, and I’m also The Ram Page’s graphic designer. I’m originally from Odessa, Texas, and I moved to San Angelo for school.
I think, like most artists, I found my passion in anime. It had actually been my sister that picked up drawing first. She and I have always been close, and, as kids, we bonded the most when watching “Dragon Ball” episodes out of order on YouTube. I never understood the appeal of the show's art style when I was younger, but my sister was obsessed with it for some reason. I watched her draw Vegeta fan art after Vegeta fan art, all while thinking, “yeah, I can do better than her.” It wasn’t until I discovered “Sailor Moon” that I finally got into drawing. At some point, my sister stopped doing art, and it stopped becoming a hobby for me and more like a prized possession. For most of my life, I followed my older sister in everything she did. Everything I did was just a copy of something she had already done. So when she stopped doing art, I finally had something that was all mine.
I was in my second year of college when I transferred to Angelo State. To save money, I stayed at my hometown's college for the first year. In Odessa, I became incredibly close with a former classmate from high school, Aliyah. Both of our closest friends had moved to out-of-town colleges, and with the emergence of COVID-19, she became the only person I could really talk to. She was the one who encouraged me to take an art class, and I decided to make it my minor. Moving to San Angelo was hard without her, but I was excited about all the new chances. Not even a few weeks into my first semester, I received a message from Aliyah’s younger sister, another student at Angelo State. She was already familiar with The Ram Page and told me they were looking for a graphic designer. Along with being one of my best friends, Aliyah was also my greatest supporter and had been showing off my art to all her family members. So, her sister asked if I could show The Ram Page anything like the pieces she’d been shown, and the rest is history.
