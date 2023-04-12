The Angelo State University Angelettes dance program has seen massive success in their 2022-23 season, but the sky is only the limit for these 12 women of ASU and their fearless leader coach Lauren White.
Not only have the Angelettes doubled their roster of dancers since the 2021-22 academic year and collegiate dance season, they were also able to make history by bringing home their first national title from the ADTS American Dance Collegiate Nationals held at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.
The Angelettes took home the gold in the Collegiate Division II Hip-Hop Category and second runner up in the Collegiate DII Jazz Competition and in the overall Collegiate DII standings.
White has been the coach of the Angelettes in some capacity for quite some time. She started her journey with the program as a member of the Angelettes when she was enrolled as a student at ASU and then stepped into a part-time coaching role from 2010 to 2012. She has been head coach of the organization since the 2021 season and says that she “absolutely cherishes having the opportunity to pay it forward and show the love that I held for this organization as a student.”
For White, the journey to Nationals for this team has been a continuous one, but it never swayed her emotions as she headed into the venue very relaxed for the days to come.
“There wasn’t really any pressure or any expectations of a certain level of success because we only attended the competition as spectators last year,” White said. “I was just overwhelmed with gratefulness that the team was actually able to experience Nationals as competitors this season. I believe that comparison is a thief of joy, and it was really important for me going into Nationals that our team focused on ‘staying in our lane.’ We are just constantly trying to be better than we were the year before in all that we do, and that was our approach with Nationals as well.”
While White was a big part of getting to the Nationals competition for the Angelettes, the hard work and talents leading up to this competition prepared the organization for the results they received and the awards they brought home.
“Nationals left me feeling so tired, but the best kind of tired,” junior Kaylen Shetler said. “It was the kind of tired you feel after working for months and months on a difficult, extraneous project and then turning it in and getting an A. I felt so accomplished and proud of my entire team. I look back to where the team was a year, and two years ago and feel such a great sense of pride for where we are now. I left Nationals feeling excited and hopeful for the future, because if we were able to accomplish this much in less than a year, then that speaks volumes for what we will be able to do next year.”
For most of the members on the dance team, dancing at the collegiate level was always the end goal. After speaking with members on this Angelettes roster, it became very clear that every single one of these women wanted to be a part of something bigger than themselves and find their second home while enrolled at ASU.
“I decided to become an Angelette because I love dance and missed it a to during my first semester in college,” sophomore Edina Darnell said. “I felt as though it would be a great way to get involved on campus and make new friends!”
For some, competing on the stage at Nationals will be the start to some of the last times they will be in the Angelette uniform as they prepare to head on to their next chapter of life as an Angelette alum pending graduation. Though dancers come and go, they all hope to leave the best legacy possible from their time in the Angelette uniform, and for the older members of this roster, their legacy is proving to be everlasting.
“I genuinely hope I leave my kindhearted personality behind when it comes to leaving a legacy behind to this team,” senior Mia Henton said. “I hope I gave each of these girls the confidence that they needed to genuinely show everyone on the team that they can be themselves and be a part of this team.”
For others on their roster, they hope to leave behind a legacy of change and show the collegiate dance world that there is nothing an individual can’t do as long as they put their mind to it.
“I hope that my legacy will be one of hard work and perseverance,” Darnell said. “No matter what your circumstances are, you can make it to the other side. Anything is possible, and nothing is ‘one size fits all.’”
The Angelettes still have a lot more years left on the Angelo State campus. For Shetler, she hopes her legacy paves a way for the next generations of Angelettes after she is an alumna.
“My hope is that, through my commitment to the growth of the organization, I can be a waymaker for future Angelettes,” Shetler said. “I want future Angelettes to have 10 times the opportunities, resources and abilities that we have today, and I am going to use my time on the team now to facilitate an environment of expansion and plant the seeds for that to become a reality in years to come.”
While the main purpose of the Angelettes dance team is to cheer on the Rams and Rambelles of Angelo State, some of the team's best moments were at the competitions and performances supporting the Blue and Gold of ASU. The most rewarding parts of this organization lie within the relationships built during the Angelettes time in uniform.
“The most rewarding part is making constant memories with my friends and coach and seeing the organization grow,” junior Olivia McNamara said.
The relationships are some of the best and most valuable parts of this organization, and White has deeply expressed how much the connections have meant to her now as the coach and during her time as an ASU and Angelette alumna.
“As a coach and an alum, I think the most rewarding part of being an Angelette is 100% the lifetime connections that are made,” White said. “I made so many friends that I can still call on to this day from Angelettes. My hope is that some of the dancers will continue their dance careers on pro teams, as coaches, professional adjudicators, choreographers, et cetera, and that Angelettes will help open some of those doors for them along their journey.”
The heart of the Angelettes and the rewards of this organization lie deeper for some, as it has changed their worldviews and the way these women see themselves and others around them.
“I believe the most rewarding part of being in this organization is not only getting the chance to dance at games and go to nationals and winning; It’s more to me,” Henton said. “ I look at my teammates and think to myself, ‘I see something in each of these girls that they may not see in themselves.’ I think that one of the most rewarding things is being around all different kinds of individuals and understanding the way they are.”
At the end of the day, when you look past the awards, performances, competitions and all of the other things that make a collegiate dance program successful, the most important parts are the lessons learned on the dance floor or competition stage. The Angelettes have been shown the importance of hard work, dedication, determination, perseverance and, most of all, how to care for each other and work as a team. That has all been made possible by White.
“Having an amazing coach that genuinely cares about their team is another huge impact for us as a team,” Henton said. “ Coach White does absolutely everything for us, whether it’s cleaning a dance or helping outside of practice when we just need to rant. I want her to know how much her impact and dedication towards our team never goes unnoticed.”
For White, her love for the organization is vastly shown in her efforts to the program, and she hopes that her dancers will help to give back to the organization that helped shaped them after their time in the uniform is up. The biggest life lesson she hopes the Angelettes take away is much more than just the memories.
“The biggest life lesson that I hope my dancers can take away from this organization is that, even though it may not currently always feel this way, there is beauty in every part of this journey to becoming who we want to be,” White said.
For every dancer, the Angelettes has helped to shape them into the women they want to be in this world long after their time in the white boots has come to a close, and the impact has proven to show very strongly in these individuals.
“As a woman, being an Angelette has shaped me in many ways,” Shetler said. “It has taught me the value of investment, how committing time, energy and resources to a cause that is important will always provide favorable results. I have also learned the importance of community and having an ‘others-before-myself’ kind of attitude.”
“I feel like Angelettes has given me the chance to be more vulnerable as a woman,” Henton said. “It prepares you for the big world after you graduate to work with individuals coming from all different backgrounds. It shows me that each and every one of us go through something different every day, and that’s what makes us who we are.”
While the Angelettes have had a very successful 2022-23 season, this is just the beginning as they plan to start working toward the next set of team goals.
“Our team has indicated its desire to compete on a larger platform such as Dance Team Union Collegiate Nationals, and we are currently exploring resource development opportunities to assist with potentially subsidizing this dream,” White said. “The team would love to participate in more experiences in the dance community. In the interim, I am actively working to increase that exposure. I am hoping to establish a sustainable partnership with Ballet San Angelo that will allow us to regularly incorporate ballet into strengthening our technical base, and I am looking to increase our network of guest choreographers, workshops and conventions that will encourage growth in skill and performance.”
The Angelettes have started their recruitment process for the 2023-24 season and are holding a clinic on April 15 before their auditions on April 29. More information on the events can be found on their Linktree.
