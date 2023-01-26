Hello everyone! My name is Brittney Jackson, and I’ve been a staff writer for The Ram Page since November 2021.
I’m a psychology major with a minor in criminal justice. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “Why did she become a writer for a student newspaper?” Since I attended middle school at Paredes Middle School in Austin, Texas, I’ve loved writing and helping people learn. Learning and writing were a day-to-day part of my life, from being in the creative writing club to serving in the National Junior Honor Society. When I started attending Akins Early College High School, I developed a love for written literature and studying the varying types of writing. I helped establish a creative writing club during my time there to help spread the joy of writing.
Putting writing aside, my other passions during my K-12 years included choir, music theory, community service and education. During my junior and senior years of high school, I was honored to be a part of the No Place For Hate coalition on campus. We did activities like creating the “positivity walk,” where we decorated the high school’s courtyard with positive affirmations and artwork. We also had educational initiatives like our Black History Month education poster program, during which we took multiple African-American historical figures, both well-known and more quiet activists, and made educational posters to put down each hallway during February. I also competed in multiple choir and solo music competitions and programs during grade school, including the Texas Music Educators Association’s All-State contest, the University Interscholastic League’s Solo and Ensemble category and the Austin Independent School District’s All-City Choral Festival and Music Memory competitions.
In addition, music and music theory are major passions of mine! I received a 4, rated as “well-qualified,” on my AP Music Theory Exam, and I took an AP Music Theory class three out of my four years in high school. In addition, I was a quasi-teacher’s assistant when needed. While in choir, I moved from being a first soprano in middle school to a second alto in high school (what a jump!) I’ve sung and performed over 100 unique choral scores in my choir days, and I hope to continue the passion when I head to graduate school.
A main figurehead in my life that led me to follow my dreams in life, no matter what anyone else said, was my late grandmother Dovie Lee Greene Jackson! My Nan, as her other grandchildren and I called her, was the first African-American and first woman to be named Deputy Comptroller of the State of Texas and was the President Emeritus of Black American Comptroller Employees. She was also a Silver Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Rho Iota chapter. Nan was a vocal supporter of all my decisions, whether I planned to be an English teacher, a fashion designer, a choir director or my final decision to enroll in a psychology program. No matter how often I’d changed my mind or how unorthodox my plans were, she always supported me and said I could do it. Read more about her and her life in this Austin-American Statesman article and this Texas Senate resolution!
Now that I’m in my final semester of college (hopefully), I’m looking forward to graduate school, where I hope to study forensic psychology and criminal law. I want to honor my grandmother and my family with the work I do and the life I live.
Thank you for reading part of my story!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.