San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain or sleet after midnight. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.