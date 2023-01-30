Hello, my name is Robin Franklin. I was born in Fredericksburg, Texas, and grew up in Seminole, Texas. My parents, Susan and Rob, still live in Seminole, while my two sisters, Morgan and Conner, and two brothers, Blue and Skyler, live all over Texas. The family dog, Beasty, and cat, Ollie, live with my parents in Seminole. As the youngest of five siblings who graduated college, it is no surprise that attending Angelo State would be my plan after high school. Now that I’m at ASU, I’ve had many new adventures, including working for The Ram Page. I have been with The Ram Page for about a year and help out with writing for sports around campus.
I came to ASU to pursue a degree in early childhood education. I know that ASU is cheaper than most colleges and has a great education program, but that’s not the reason I came to school here. Let’s just say I’m not the first person in my family to attend college at ASU. Both my parents and brothers graduated from ASU, so I was familiar with the campus before I even went to an orientation. While at college, I met some of my closest friends, including my boyfriend, Arkayveun, who is originally from Memphis, Tennessee. During my second semester, I spent most of my time talking to him over the phone until he chose ASU as his college as well.
Before I came to ASU, I was a very busy high school student. I participated in volleyball, basketball, track and field, choir and journalism activities. I have always had a knack for singing and sports thanks to my dad, who passed those gifts down and strengthened them throughout my middle and high school years. My sports background led me toward joining ASU’s track team, but in the end, I wanted to focus on my future career. Despite not being on a sports team or singing in ASU’s choir, I still wanted to stay true to my roots. That is when my mom recommended I work for her old stomping grounds, The Ram Page. I always knew that I loved to write, and being able to do that in college has been such a blessing. The Ram Page has allowed me to expand on my skills and continue doing something I love. Even though it is not in my plans to pursue a journalism career, it will always be something I enjoy doing as a hobby.
Both my mom and my grandma are why I am still passionate about writing today. My mom is the main reason for my love of journalism, but my grandma strengthened my love for sports writing. My dad’s mother, Carolyn “Katy” Franklin, was an 18-year-old writer for the East Texas State University newspaper. She was also the first female sports editor for a college newspaper in the state of Texas. Her story shows me the strength women have in this world and how capable I am of being a sports writer.
I begin my senior year of college in the fall and will start my student teaching in the spring. There have been many twists and turns in my life, but I continue to write stories and learn about my future of teaching children. I have had many adventures with The Ram Page and at ASU, and I can’t wait to see what comes next for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.