Hi! Hello! How are you?
I'm Arabella Doris Peña, born and raised here in San Angelo, Texas. Though don't let that statement fool you! I wasn't a Central High School, Lake View High School or Texas Leadership of San Angelo kid: I was a homeschooler. From pre-K through high school, I was educated by grade books and my parents. So, while most kids were stuck in school for eight hours a day, I was done with my schoolwork by noon and off to my extracurriculars or even on my way to California with my family for a field trip to museums and zoos. I absolutely loved the freedom and flexibility home schooling gave me.
That being said, when I came to Angelo State University in fall 2017, I was pre-law, a political science major and ready to graduate. During my first two years at ASU, I was involved in two or three clubs on-and-off and had a few close friends.
Now, I'm still pre-law, an English major with a concentration in technical and business writing and I have already graduated with my Bachelor of Arts in sociology! I plan on graduating with my second bachelor’s degree this May. In addition, I have also established four registered student organizations, gotten involved in around ten RSOs and gathered a solid group of good friends. All and all, I have grown a lot since my first year.
The most significant change I've gone through in college was when I applied to The Ram Page. Growing up, I almost always had a camera in my hand, and if I didn't have a camera, I definitely grabbed my mom's or dad's phone. I would take pictures of my family, pets, bugs and anything else I could find. I loved how photography could capture different angles of subjects to portray things, like the movement of an ant handing off food to its colony.
How I ended up here was a serendipitous event. I had been scrolling through Instagram during the summer of 2020 and saw an ad for writers, photographers and editors. At the time, I was thinking about getting a job to gain experience and network around campus. I had yet to learn what our school newspaper did or where they were located, but I knew I had to apply to be one of their photographers with writing as my backup plan. So I sent in my application with full intentions of being a photographer and received my first interview via Zoom shortly after.
I was tremendously nervous because I didn't know what to expect during the interview or who to expect as my interviewer. I vividly remember wondering if my backdrop was too bright or if my neon pink and red hair was unprofessional, but then the Zoom meeting started, and I saw a huge smile and a cat peeking into the frame. It finally hit me: "We're both students, this'll be great." After that initial interview, I was offered a job as a writer who could take pictures for my stories in the following spring semester of 2021. I changed to primarily being a photographer this semester to fit my schedule in my final semester better.
Being a writer for The Ram Page was my first real job and my first experience with having to go out and interview people for pieces. I learned a lot on the job and even more from the amazing people on staff at the time. Whenever I had a question or wanted to know how another position worked, there was always someone willing to help me or explain each step of the process. I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity I've been given.
The Ram Page has had a hand in shaping who I am today in the best way possible. As cheesy as it may sound, I've learned many valuable skills and life lessons here. I've made lifelong friends and met so many interesting people, both at our university and in San Angelo proper.
