Hey, you! Yes, you, the one looking at your screen right now. How are you? Allow me to introduce myself! My name is Madelyn Mendoza, but please call me Maddy. If you haven’t made it through my very lengthy title yet, I currently serve as the co-editor-in-chief and the sports editor for The Ram Page student newspaper. Long story short, I help ensure that The Ram Page stays alive. In all seriousness, it really does take a village to work in a student newspaper, especially one with such a high caliber and expectation to live up to. If I’m being honest, if you had told me two years ago I would be in this position, I would have never believed you.
Here’s a little bit about me if you care to know. I was born in Abilene, Texas, but moved to my hometown of Munday, Texas, when I was 2 years old. Now I know what you’re thinking, and no, Munday is not between Sunday and Tuesday. I have a really amazing family and am the “middle child,” having two older step sisters who are several years older than me and a younger sister who is 10 years younger. It’s a crazy age gap, I know. I did all of my early education and secondary education at Munday CISD, where I graduated seventh out of my class of 27 students in the Class of 2020. I was a five-sport varsity letter athlete and was very involved in extracurricular activities, which really shaped how involved I’ve been in college life.
Coming to Angelo State was definitely a new experience for me – as I’m sure it is for every college student – but coming in as a COVID-19 freshman and a first-generation student was tough. I started working at Ram TV Sports during the spring of my freshman year and fell even more in love with the world of sports and everything that comes with it. I was content with my position there and never expected to expand into new territory. Well, that was until the fall semester of 2021.
While Spider-Man is my favorite superhero, it was never in my plans to be like Peter Parker and work for a newspaper. If you couldn’t tell by the sentiment above, I am a very big nerd deep down inside, but I digress. The fall 2021 semester would put me in a position where I was hanging out in The Ram Page office and with the staff a lot! So much so to the point where I became the “unofficial, official intern” and wrote my first piece, which so conveniently happens to be one of my favorites. I found a passion I forgot I had while working on my Ram Band Recap piece and fell back in love with the idea of writing.
I remained the unofficial, official intern the rest of the semester, and I had several offers to enter the staff as a sports writer, which I declined as I had moved up to my current position at Ram TV Sports and didn’t want to be overwhelmed. However, I allowed myself to be “bullied” by our old editor-in-chief and old sports editor into taking a position, and I can safely say that I have never regretted that choice.
The Ram Page has given me so many opportunities to explore my talents as a writer, a photographer and, most importantly, a leader. The people I work with in this office are some of the best people to do life with, and I am extremely grateful. Thank you all for putting up with my bad jokes and constant nerdy references day in and day out. As I enter my last few months in this position at The Ram Page and prepare to embark on new adventures, I am so excited for what’s to come and all the support getting there. Thank you for reading this Ted Talk, and I hope you enjoyed it because I know I enjoyed writing it!
