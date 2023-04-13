When most college-aged women step foot on their college campus for the first time, they are quickly looking for a community and a like-minded group of individuals to make themselves feel at home in the next big chapter in this book they call life.
Most women head toward the direction of Greek life, looking to rush into a sorority and find their place in one of their campus’ many sisterhoods. With only three sisterhoods to choose from at Angelo State University, some special women landed in the most recent addition to the Panhellenic community: Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa.
The Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa chapter was announced to join the Angelo State Panhellenic community in June of 2021 and was officially chartered and installed in ASU’s Greek life community in April of 2022. The three women in this spotlight can proudly say they were members of the founding class of the Kappa Kappa chapter and have helped shape this sisterhood into what the campus knows it to be today.
While most have a stereotyped understanding of what sorority and Greek life looks like courtesy of the perceptions we are all familiar with in movies, television shows and social media, the Kappa Kappa chapter - much like the Sigma Kappa and Delta Zeta sisterhoods on the campus - work hard to break preconceived notions of what a sisterhood should look like.
As noted on the Alpha Phi description of the ASU Registered Student Organization website, the ideals of this chapter of Alpha Phi are simple.
“The objects are the promotion of growth in character, unity of feeling, sisterly affection and social communion among our members,” the website states. “In all that we do, we try to obey God’s principles of justice and right. We have banded ourselves together to improve our minds and hearts, and we seek to aid each other through a constant watchcare always given in love. We believe ourselves to be sincere searchers for truth. We seek the highest ideal of womanhood, and we try to gain this ideal by cultivating not only the power and passion for seeking intellectual development but also the spirit of love and charity. And we who are thus united are under a solemn pledge to lend a helping hand to one another.”
For Mikayla Drennan, Mya Gilbert and Michelle Valdez, the ideals promoted by the Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa chapter have not only shaped their experiences in the final two years of their collegiate experience, but have also shaped the way they see the world around them and the way they wish to live as their time in this chapter comes to a close.
“Being in Alpha Phi has taught me so many things I will cherish along my journey,” Gilbert said. “As I step into the next chapter of my life I will continue volunteering and giving back to the community. Overall being a member of Alpha Phi has helped me grow as a person and I can't wait to bring those qualities into my career.”
Being a member of Alpha Phi has also helped its graduating seniors come out of their shell and teach them that they can be leaders in any and all capacities in life.
“The biggest lesson I’ve learned from being a part of Alpha Phi is don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone,” Drennan said. “ I never thought I would be a part of a sorority, let alone have been in charge of helping run Alpha Phi’s formal recruitment at Angelo State.”
With being the newest chapter on the Angelo State campus, Alpha Phi was faced with its first session of formal recruitment this past August. While the seniors in this chapter were open in discussing the challenges that came with their first formal recruitment, it has proven to be one of the fondest memories for the members of the founding class.
“One of my favorite memories in Alpha Phi was recruitment week,” Gilbert said. “It was fun talking to different girls about Alpha Phi and sharing my experience as a member.”
“My favorite memory from the chapter was formal recruitment last year,” Drennan said. “It was our first ever formal recruitment ,and yes, it was hard and full of challenges, but the bonds we made after those two weeks are life-long.”
With the May graduation ceremonies quickly approaching, the seniors of the Kappa Kappa chapter have though a lot about what legacy they want to leave behind in this chapter, whether it be to the remaining members of their Phi Families or even to the new members they have impacted through their time in chapter.
“The legacy I hope to leave behind is to be who you are and never let anyone change who you are,” Drennan said. “A lot of people will try to influence you but stay true to yourself.”
Since the Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa chapter was established so late in these women’s time as students at ASU, the seniors of this chapter find themselves thinking back on their earlier college years and offering advice to their once-freshman selves and the young women who may be nervous about joining a sorority at all.
“If I could go back and tell my freshman self one thing, I would tell myself to not be afraid to try new things and get more involved in things around campus,” Gilbert said. “So to the girl who may be anxious about joining a sisterhood, even though you might be nervous to join, being part of a sisterhood creates a home away from home. You’re going to be surrounded by so many people you can depend on.”
“I would tell myself that I know you came out of high school shy and looking for a community, and you found it in Alpha Phi,” Drennan said. “They gave you the sisterhood you thought you may never have gotten. You have gained so many life skills and lifelong friendships.
To the girl who is anxious about rushing in the fall or even during the continuous-open bidding process, do not be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and go for it! Everyone in Greek life is friendly and will always welcome you with open arms.”
It is very obvious that the seniors of this sisterhood have shaped this chapter to the best of their ability and have left an everlasting impact. Through it all, though, they have shown so much gratitude back to the chapter that has done so much for them as they have left their closing remarks.
“Alpha Phi,
You have given me a home away from home, leadership and life skills, as well as friendships that will last a lifetime,” Drennan said. “ I could never imagine myself being where I am today without saying thank you! Thank you for giving me the courage to step out of my comfort zone, to strive to be a better person and to try new things that I may have never done. Thank you for giving me some of my dearest friends as well as sisters.
“To my sisters of the Kappa Kappa chapter: I love each and every one of you! You gave me a safe place to celebrate, to cry, to be outgoing, to laugh and to be who I am. You reminded me that I am beautiful the way I am, that I am strong and courageous. You all brought joy to my life, lifelong memories and friendships and most importantly, a sisterly bond that can never be broken. I never thought this day would come, but I am sad to see my time in Alpha Phi come to an end here. I will miss our Monday chapter meetings, the sisterhood events, the fun days at RamJam, the craziness of primary recruitment and all your smiling faces. Thank you all for the best two years in Alpha Phi! AOE Forever.”
While the seniors of this Alpha Phi chapter have surely left their mark in the sisterhood and on the ASU campus, they have specifically left a lasting impression and beautiful impact on the Kappa Kappa chapter’s second-ever president and original founding member Jade Marty. She leaves this message to her first group of graduating seniors:
“My dear seniors,
I am so proud of you guys! I am so excited that Alpha Phi gets to be part of your story that continues on into the life beyond college,” Marty said. “You guys all took a chance on a chapter that was being built from the ground up and had a hand in making what our chapter looks like today, and that’s no small feat! I cannot express how much you mean to our chapter and how much you will be missed but cheered on for what comes next! Please remember that your sisters will always be here to support and cheer you on! As you all step into this next chapter of life, remember the friendships and the bonds of our sisterhood and all of the memories we have made! Remember you’re never alone and always an A-Phi! I love you guys always and congratulations!”
To the May graduates of the Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa chapter, may your memories stay fond, the friendships you make everlasting and always remember you have a home in the Ivy League at Angelo State. You are all trailblazers and will do great things in your future endeavors. Always remember AOE” forever wherever your journeys may take you, and you will always have a home in the Alpha Phi Kappa Kappa sisterhood.
