As I sit here in my living room, trying to find words that best convey my time at Angelo State, I keep coming back to a few key moments in my college career. There have been so many crucial moments in my college career that have shaped who I am today, and each one has taught me valuable life lessons. To name a few, the time I first changed my major to English, the time I was a sociology major, the time I became a senator and the time I became a president of an RSO have all shaped my college experience.
In my time at ASU, I’ve been in several organizations, from honor societies like Sigma Tau Delta to registered student organizations like the Student Government Association, Rams in Leadership and the Pre-Law Association. I have been involved on campus since my sophomore year, but I struggled to find an organization that made me want to stay on campus. I was looking for my own little corner of ASU that made me feel at home.
I never thought my corner at ASU would be considered a workplace, but looking back, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I found a place on campus that allowed me to proudly announce, “Hey, my best friends and I work there!”
Before I get all sentimental about my time at the Ram Page, I want to say that, while this isn’t my first time graduating from ASU (shoutout to my fellow class of 2021 Sociology Bachelor of Arts graduates), this is my first-time saying goodbye to an organization I’ve grown so fond of over the years.
I started at the Ram Page as a staff writer who took on photography assignments whenever possible back in 2021, then transitioned into a photographer this year to accommodate my schedule. I’ve seen our staff fluctuate between being full and fairly low. I’ve had a cubby where I got to express my taste in memes and truly carve out my own personalized place in the office. I’ve gained experience as a writer, photographer, photo editor and interviewer, and I’ve honed a few other miscellaneous skills I’ve picked up along the way. I’ve gotten to travel to conferences. I’ve attended events in town that I had no idea existed before I worked here. But, most importantly, I’ve met so many amazing people through the Ram Page that I have the honor to call some of my best friends.
There have been some stressful and even rough times at the newspaper, but overall, I have truly adored my time at the Ram Page and will forever treasure the friends and memories I’ve made while here. I can proudly say I joined the Ram Page knowing next to nothing about how to be a journalist, and I’m leaving confident in my abilities.
I put off finishing this letter to the editor for as long as possible, partially because it is finals week and I’m as busy as a bee but also partially because I’m very sentimental, and I didn’t want to say goodbye. I’ll miss running up to the office when I need a place to unwind or catch up with my friends. I’ll miss our office chats and weekly hangouts. I’ll miss our corner of ASU. As I prepare for my next steps in life, I will always remember the foundation that allowed me the confidence to move on to bigger things.
To all my friends at the Ram Page, I have only the highest respect for you and all that you do. It’s been an absolute honor getting to know you all, and I’m going to miss working with you.
And, finally, “Go as a Ram,” and maybe I’ll see ewe later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.