“So, I guess when they hand us that diploma, we’re actually done here,” Chad Danforth said at the end of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”
I’ve always been told I have a way with words, yet in these situations, I often find myself at either a loss for them or worried that I’m going to say the same thing as everyone else. So, I hope I am taking a bit of a different approach.
If you are new here or have been an avid reader of the Ram Page for a while now, I thank you for your readership. My name is Maddy, and I serve as our co-editor-in-chief and sports editor. Well, I guess served is the correct verb tense now. I am graduating during the 2023 Spring Commencement ceremonies with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media, a double minor in English and communication and a specialization in journalism. I guess you could say that writing is in my blood and has been for a long time.
If you remember my “Inside Ram Page” article from earlier this year, then you know my journey to where I am at currently has been nothing short of a roller coaster. I have no regrets, however, because I thankfully love roller coasters. I started as the "unofficial official" intern before becoming a sports writer and the sports editor in its entirety for all of five months and was mist recently here managing a plethora of jobs and duties. This piece could highlight my accomplishments in my time here, but I don’t want it to be that. I want to use this platform to thank some people and places that mean the most to me.
To my editorial board: Aaron and Ethan, where do I begin? We all embarked on this hectic journey at the end of the fall semester and persevered against all odds in this spring semester. I owe some of the biggest pieces of my gratitude to you both for keeping me sane and allowing me to vent and be myself in the office. From our daily lunch runs to complaining about captions, picking pictures, talking to professors, registering for classes, making awful daily quotes for the whiteboard, tallying Ethan’s off-handed comments and everything in between, I am so proud of the people we have become and how much we all have grown. Ethan, I have the utmost confidence that you will continue the legacy that we have built and make the Ram Page even better in the years to come.
To my graphic designer: Gracielle, your talent never ceases to amaze me. I know I threw a lot of graphics requests in your direction this year, and you have tackled them all with grace and beauty. I always enjoyed our office conversations and talks about our favorite cartoons, but most importantly, I loved getting to know you as a person and your genuineness for your craft. You are going to do such big things, and I am so excited to see what you do in this next season.
To my sports writer: Robin, girl, my better half of this sports duo, thank you so much. We were a small but mighty duo this year, and we are so close to the finish line. We have talked so much about sports and have made so many memories as we have grown up together these past years. You have so much potential, and I can’t wait to watch you thrive as a teacher. Those kids are getting the absolute best with you! Never forget your talents, and know that you will always have a home in sports and a friend in me.
To my photographers: Bella, Jade, Emma and Kaitlyn, you four are some of the most creatively-driven individuals I know. You all are so good at what you do, and I thank all four of you for supporting me and helping me as I continue running a business in photography. I hope you all never lose your passion for this craft and continue to capture all of the best moments in your life, much like how you’ve done for the Ram Page. Thank you for taking every assignment with a new angle and giving me some pretty funny stories along the way. I am forever grateful for the ability to work with you all, and I can’t wait to see your new chapters in life.
To my writers: Mbu, Brittney and Millie, it has been a pleasure getting to see your love for writing continue to flourish. While I have been with a few of you longer than others, I am grateful to have been a part of your stories and hopefully shape some pretty great memories along the way. You all have a true gift in the power of written word, and I can’t wait to see how your passion continues to shape your life for years to come after you have moved on from the Ram Page. I started in your spot, and I am forever grateful for the leadership and ear-lending you all have given me, from the beginning to now, in my early planning processes, quote structure or even moments when you checked my pieces for dumb grammar errors. The laughs and memories we share are some of my favorite, and, hopefully, I get to make some more with you all.
To the Ram Page members who came before me: Thank you. Whether I worked with you and you helped shaped my journey or if I never knew you, thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for starting an organization that allows my talents to flourish and my creative side to run wild. This has been the experience of a lifetime and I’m not quite sure what could be better than this, but I know the world is a big place and I’m ready for whatever this life throws at me.
To my supporters: My parents, friends, supporters and my little hometown of Munday, Texas, thank you for always believing in your girl. I’m the type of girl who has the biggest dreams and plans to make them happen and you all have been there every step of the way. The impact you all have on me in different aspects of my life is so appreciated and never goes unnoticed. The outpour of support and even constructive criticism has shaped me into the young woman I am today and I am so ready for this next chapter of life. I know that no matter what happens, I will get through it all thanks to your support and words of wisdom. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
To Angelo State University: As my time here comes to a close, the impact of this place will be long-lasting. The people I’ve met, the opportunities I’ve had, and the community this university has fostered in me are nothing short of one of my favorite things. This place will always hold a special spot in my heart and I am excited for this next chapter in furthering my education. I know that my impact has had a place on this campus and that I will always be a Ram no matter where my next season of life may take me. Thank you for a very memorable three years.
So I guess I have to wrap it up. I’ve definitely written more than I expected and so much more could have been said because trying to sum up all of the best experiences and the impact of everyone here could be turned into a novel. So, I’ll sum it up with a lyric from one of my favorite childhood singers, Hannah Montana.
“So I’m moving on, letting go, holding on to tomorrow. I’ve always got the memories, while I’m finding out who I'm gonna be. We might be apart but I hope you always know, you’ll be with me, wherever I go.”
This is has been your co-editor-in-chief and sports editor signing off for the last time. Thank you all for everything and for letting me be the best version of myself. Congratulations to all of my fellow graduates and remember, “Once a Ram, Always a Ram.”
