Graduation. It’s the moment every person sets out to experience the moment they step foot into college, the moment that serves as the proverbial cherry on top of the student’s academic career. And, after all of the years I’ve spent at Angelo State, it’s finally my turn to cross the stage, turn the tassel about my graduation cap and step out into the wild blue yonder of life after college.
When I first got to ASU, I had no idea I would be working for the Ram Page. I was affectionately thrust into my college career from my life in high school amid the confusion and chaos that was the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that I not only knew next to nothing about how university life would treat me, but I also didn’t know how that life was supposed to look like normally. I wanted a friend group, a sense of community, something to act as an anchor during my time in the tumultuous sea of school policy changes, general panic, internal listlessness and more. I found that answer in the Ram Page when the faculty adviser approached me and offered me a job.
As I started, I got to stretch my wings in professional writing for the first time. Though it was a small position, it also came with a host of new people I would soon know as close friends even as I’m writing this. Oh, and I got a cool cubicle to myself. That’s neat, too, I guess. But the people are what kept me grounded, and, though it is the nature of a workplace to see people come and go, I know that there’ll always be at least a few familiar faces somewhere out there that I can lean on should the going get tough.
So, with that in mind, this paragraph isn’t addressed particularly to you, dear reader, but you’re more than welcome to read it. For my people at the Ram Page, it has been an honor to work alongside each and every last one of you. I understand that times have certainly changed; our numbers have declined and grown, and our audience has fluctuated likewise. Regardless, I’m proud of all of you. I got to see you all mature as people, develop close bonds with one another and strive to become the best version of yourselves possible. I love you all, and I look forward to seeing what our motley crew of journalists and photographers can do, both in the Ram Page and in the opportunities beyond it.
For my Ram Fam, all I can say is thank you. Though I have never met the large majority of you – and it’s safe to say that I never will, unfortunately – the identity the people of this campus have forged for themselves has been nothing short of astounding to witness, let alone be a part of. Deep down, I know there will always be that part of me that’s proud to be a member of San Angelo’s favorite flock and prouder still to “Go as a Ram.” Thank you all, and goodbye.
