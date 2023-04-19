I have recently been reminded of the beauty of free speech and the ability to have my own opinion. I wanted to use my space and sphere of influence to share my thoughts on a harder topic, but one I truly feel is necessary to speak up about.
I was 6 years old the first time I went through a traumatic sexual experience. The details don’t matter - they are mine to choose not to define me with. However, I can remember the blue jeans and T-shirt I was wearing. I know dear women who are close to my heart and those who I had not had the pleasure of personally meeting, who were wearing sweatpants, long sleeves, or floor-length dresses when they were sexually assaulted or raped. The stories of others are endless. The truth of the matter is that clothing and what someone was wearing has never been the issue. The issue is the need for pepper spray on keychains, friends asking if your location is shared before making your way to your car, and the scary thought of walking alone in the dark.
An argument that has been used time and again is that women can demand respect and somehow lessen the harshness of how they are treated by acting or dressing differently. I am here to offer a different thought. The thought that this argument not only demeans and degrades women but everyone involved. If a woman is in the position where she now has to add on the awareness of how she may be perceived by others - specifically other individuals who will now sexualize and form demeaning opinions of her - she has now taken on someone else’s lack of basic human decency. There are so many other goals and aspirations and things that I, and I feel other women, have than to sit and ponder if the longer T-shirt I am wearing that hides the length of my shorts will cause me to be treated like I’m less than human that day.
Secondly, it also degrades men down to no more than animalistic urges with the inability to practice self-control. I know men who are respectful. I pride myself on the fact that ASU, in my opinion, holds world changers of all genders and identities. I know that people have the ability to be kind and contain themselves, so the idea that what someone is wearing can somehow change the amount of respect and human decency that one deserves does not make sense to me.
The fact of the matter is that the argument that women must dress for respect is an age-long argument that I could scream about until my face turns blue. Still, I hope that, in my own range of reach, this piece may offer peace to some in holding the same view and inspiration to research and find the empathy and space to expand their thoughts on a different perspective. Clothing does not equal consent.
What a breath of fresh air! Well written, thorough, and inclusive of all those affected by the concept. A stark contrast between the first opinion piece.
jade you are an angel. and respect to you for staying civil in your response to the other Emilia’s questionable article. you said what other women at asu are thinking and they all appreciate you so much as well as me. again, you are an angel and thank you for speaking up for not only women but also men who go through degrading stuff like that everyday :)
Thank you for sharing this! You go queen!!!
