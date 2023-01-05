One of the most widely-held traditions during New Year’s celebrations is making New Year’s resolutions. People worldwide take the time to look back on the year that’s soon to end and reflect on their experiences before setting some kind of self-improvement goal to obtain in the new year. You’ve heard of the classics: promises to start hitting the gym, save more money and spend more time with friends and family once again marked U.S.’ top resolutions, according to Statista. So, though we’re already a few days into 2023, we here at the Ram Page want to share with you what resolutions we’ll be doing our best to honor. Happy New Year, everyone!
“I want to make it a goal to be more defined in 2023. Sounds weird, I know, but I felt that I was letting the goings-on of my life affect me more than I would have liked last year. Changes in my work, school and home routines led to my circumstances shaping who I was rather than me shaping them. As such, I’ve resolved to do my best to let the good things in my life define who I am - my religious beliefs, my relationships and my self-worth, for example. I hope to understand better who I am and develop a healthy separation between me and the trials I may face.”
Aaron McGuire, Co-Editor-In-Chief and Copy Editor
“A goal I have for this new year is to work on my outlook on life. For as long as I can remember, I have been a worrier, and anxiety has ruled over me since high school. Going into this year, I hope to tackle my problems head-on and not dwell on what I cannot control. I have a family that supports me, friends that care about me and a boyfriend that loves me. As long as I stay grateful for what I have and focus on my self-goals, that is all that matters at the end of the day.”
Robin Franklin, Sports Writer
“This new year, I’m aiming to spend more time on my hobbies. This ties in with my other goal of getting better with my time. School is important to me, but I realized last year that I spend so much time on it that I neglect everything else. So for 2023, I’m going to invest more time in my hobbies and friends.”
Gracielle Velasco, Graphic Designer
“2023 will be the year that I aim to stop procrastinating. After finishing my first semester, I learned that it is so easy to procrastinate in college. This next semester, when I get my syllabus, I plan to focus on the due dates and not wait until the last minute to do my assignments. I hope that by the end of this next semester and the start of my sophomore year, I will be able to finish assignments ahead of time with no rush.”
Millie Switzer, Staff Writer
“In 2022, I was fortunate enough to get this job, meaning more money coming down the pipeline. Like many people my age, I have some difficulty saving money, instead choosing to drop ridiculous purchases on unnecessary things. While $7.99 here and $4.22 there might not sound harmful to one’s bank account, it adds up over time. As cliche as it sounds, I plan on saving a little more and spending a little less this year. “
Ethan Purcell, Online Editor
“I will openly admit that my track record with holding on to New Year’s resolutions is not that great. However, holding on to the sentiment of “new year, new me,” I plan to make 2023 a year I will never forget. My New Year’s resolutions are to have better time management, be more present and in the moment and allow myself to embrace the changes as they come. Have a happy and safe 2023 Ram Fam!”
Madelyn Mendoza, Sports Editor and Co-Editor-In-Chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.